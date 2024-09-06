What Happened With Jenn and Devin? The Bachelorette Finale & Post-Release Fallout Breakdown

The fallout from Jenn and Devin's engagement and break-up during The Bachelorette finale is becoming more messy.

The Bachelorette ended on its 21st season, with Jenn Tran in the lead role following a recent fifth place on The Bachelor Season 28.

While it seemed like Jenn was falling in love with Devin Strader, an early front-runner, the After the Final Rose finale episode took a sharp turn towards sorrow.

What Happened With Jenn & Devin?

ABC

During the finale of The Bachelorette, Jenn revealed that she and Devin ended their relationship after filming.

The footage of the engagement, which included her initially proposing to him, a Bachelorette first, wasn't shown. However, it was later shown live when Jenn and Devin were both watching during the live show.

Back to their relationship's demise, Jenn explained earlier that the couple left Hawaii engaged, but "things were different" once they left:

"I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different."

He eventually told her "he didn’t love [her] anymore" and regretted the engagement. Despite Jenn's efforts to save the relationship, including her suggestion of couples counseling, Devin was no longer interested in continuing:

"He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way...He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore."

Devin later admitted he couldn't keep his promises, calling their split "one-sided."

Devin acknowledged hiding his doubts throughout the show and took responsibility for his shortcomings, admitting he failed Jenn. Audiences were left to decide how to feel about Devin's actions and apology.

However, one of the spiciest moments happened when Jenn accused Devin of disrespecting their relationship by following former Bachelor contestant Maria Georgas and going clubbing after their breakup, actions she felt invalidated their time together.

Before Jenn was announced as The Bachelorette, many fans speculated that Maria would be the choice. Many still believe she was offered the opportunity but turned it down.

Maria Georgas Responds to Bachelorette Finale Claims

Maria addressed the drama surrounding Jenn and Devin's final breakup after being dragged into the situation.

She clarified via TikTok that she had no involvement in their split, stating she "never met Devin" and "had no clue" he had followed her on Instagram:

"Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram. I don’t pay attention to who follows me and who doesn’t. I had no clue about that, until people brought it to my attention. I didn’t know. And by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed. Let me clear the air on something. I have never met Devin before."

Maria denied claims of clubbing with Devin, explaining she went out with fellow contestant Jeremy Simons but had no part in Devin's actions:

"I never went clubbing out with him. He did his own thing. Did I go out with Jeremy...a night with friends, a bunch of us together? Yes, I did."

The former Bachelor fan favorite also confirmed that she "never followed (Devin) back" and reaffirmed that she "nothing to do with the ending of the relationship:"

"What I can control is what I do about it. And what I’m doing is not following back. And I never followed back. Now seeing how things transpired, I will never follow that man. And people knew that. So the fact that this whole thing has come out now, and the story has changed, is beyond me. I have nothing to do with the ending of the relationship. Like I said, that is on them to speak about."

She emphasized her "innocence," asking for the issue to be put to rest and asserting her focus on protecting her character and "peace:"

"My character, my innocence, my peace is important to me. And I will not f**k that up for no one. This is the last thing I want. Let’s just put it to rest."

While Maria tries to avoid the topic altogether, Jenn remains in the spotlight as a last-minute addition to Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

Jenn Tran Joins Dancing with the Stars

While it was heart-breaking for many ABC viewers to watch Jenn cry while watching her proposal to Devin, fans will be excited to see her return to the network soon on Dancing with the Stars.

Jenn and Sasha Farber learned they were joining Dancing With the Stars just 45 minutes before boarding a flight to appear on Good Morning America for the cast announcement, per US Magazine.

Following the live finale of The Bachelorette, Jenn was informed she’d secured a spot on the show. This left her little time to prepare before flying out, as shown on a TikTok she posted.

Farber, her professional partner on the show, received a similarly last-minute call. He scrambled to get to the airport after initially not being part of the Season 33 cast.

An irony to The Bachelorette being added late to the competition is that the latest Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, is also joining the show.

Despite their past, Joey expressed full support to TV Line for his ex as they both compete on Dancing With the Stars this season.

Joey said he was "glad" Jenn was there and praised her resilience following a tough breakup with Devin Strade, "I’m supporting her one hundred percent:"

"I just gave her a hug and said I was glad she was here. I think that she’s had, obviously, a crazy last couple of hours, so she had to get here really last minute and a wild night...I’m supporting her one hundred percent and just happy to have her be a part of this big family that we have."

Only time will tell if the Bachelor Nation star will advance in the competition when Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17.

All episodes of The Bachelorette Season 21 are streaming on Hulu.