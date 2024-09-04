The Bachelorette: Who Is Maria? Devin's Relationship With Her, Explained

The Bachelorette Fans we a little shell-shocked after this season's winner Devin and his potential relationship with mystery girl, Maria, was brought up during the series' After the Final Rose special.

This season of the hit reality series saw past Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran (who appeared on The Bachelor Season 28) looking for love for herself. After weeks of widdling down the prospects, finally found the one for her in 28-year-old Houston, Texas native, Devin Strader.

However, it was revealed, during the After the Final Rose special that the pair never went through with their engagement, but why exactly?

Who Is Maria from The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette

After it was revealed that Jenn Tran and the winner from her Bachelorette season, Devin Strader, never went through with their engagement on this season's After the Final Rose special, the name Maria was brought up, causing many to wonder who this mystery woman is.

In a heated moment that will live in reality television infamy, Tran exposed her former fiance on The Bachelorette follow-up, telling audiences that Stader had called off their engagement over the phone months after the finale was filmed.

While Strader claimed he "regretted" the decision from the beginning and "had a lot of doubts" about the two getting married, saying that he "was regretfully late on letting [Tran] know."

It was then that Tran brought up her former castmate on The Bachelor Season 28, Maria Georgas.

"Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria," Tran said as she confronted her former fiance on the after-finale special:

"What I can't understand is everything that you did after we've broken our engagement. Ending the engagement on a phone call, and the next day, I wake up to you following girls on Instagram — not just any girl, but Maria [Georgas]. Not only is that so disrespectful to everything that we had shared together, I just don't understand it."

She also claimed Strader did not mourn the engagement at all, calling into question his commitment to her in the first place, as he reportedly had gone clubbing the night after ending their relationship with his fellow castmate Jeremy Simons.

The specifics of Strader and Georga's relationship (if one exists) remain a question, but Tran sentiments on the post-season tell-all seem to allude that Strader may have had a wandering eye long before he called to end their relationship.

Last Georgas was seen, she was actually out dancing with Simons (whom Strader was accused of clubbing with shortly after ending his engagement to Tran), as posted in a TikTok video by Bachelor alum Charity Lawson.

No relationship between Simons and Georgas has been officially reported either, but the pair did seem to be dancing provocatively in the online video.

Not to say this is any sort of confirmation of a romance between the two, but it could hint that things are leaning that way.

At the time of writing, as far as fans know, Devin Strader is newly single, follows Maria Georgas on Instagram, and ended things with Tran well into their engagement after the dramatic Bachelorette finale where the two seemed to be madly in love.

The Bachelorette is now streaming on Hulu.