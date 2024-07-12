The Bachelorette 2024 Spoilers - Jenn's Final Decision, Revealed

A new report has leaked about who Jenn Tran chooses at the end of Season 21 of The Bachelorette 2024.

Earlier this year, Jenn was revealed as the next Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special of Joey Graziadei's season of the hit reality series, The Bachelor.

This year, 25 men went into Episode 1 with high expectations of finding lasting love with Jenn, but it was quickly snuffed out for many of them.

[ Full Cast of The Bachelorette 2024: All 25 Men Contestants In Season 21 (Photos) ]

18 Men Remained After The Bachelorette's First Week

ABC

2024's The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere saw Jenn, the franchise’s first Asian American lead, embark on her quest for love with 25 suitors.

Notable moments included a mix of charming and cringeworthy introductions, such as Marcus Shoberg, a former Army Ranger, Marvin Goodly, a French-speaking cutie, and Tomas Azzano, who brought puppies.

The night featured no first kisses except for Sam McKinney, who received the First Impression Rose.

Ultimately, Jenn sent home Brendan Barnum, Brett Harris, Dakota Nobles, Kevin McDevitt, Matt Arnold, Moze Smith, and Ricky Marinez, marking the end of their journey while the rest will continue to vie for her heart.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette

The following information comes from Reality Steve, who historically is very accurate with his Bachelor Nation leaks, however, he was originally wrong about who Joey ended up with during the latest season of The Bachelor.

With that in mind, the upcoming spoilers should be taken as rumors and not certainties.

Aaron Erb Eliminates Himself To Go to Flight School in Week 4

During week 4, Aaron Erb participates in a group date where he races on a professional track with Austin Ott, Brian Autz, and Jeremy Simon.

Following this date, Aaron chooses to eliminate himself from the competition due to a call from flight school, needing to leave immediately to secure his pilot's license.

He is portrayed heroically, leaving to pursue his aviation career, contrasting with Jenn's choice to send Brian and Tomas A. home at the rose ceremony.

Five Men Get Eliminated in Weeks 5 & 6 in New Zealand

In weeks 5 and 6 in Auckland, New Zealand, the competition on The Bachelorette intensifies with several eliminations.

Reality Steve's description is initially confusing due to the discrepancy in contestant numbers, 11 men arrive in Auckland, but footage reveals 12 men post-Australia.

Ultimately, 5 men are seemingly eliminated during these episodes. Austin self-eliminates in episode 5, while John Mitchell, Sam Nejad, and Thomas Nguyen are also sent home.

The fate of Spencer Conley and Dylan Buckor remains uncertain from the preview footage, though Spencer's previous 1-on-1 date suggests a possibility of continuation.

Jenn Visited These Mens' Hometowns in Week 7

It's time to discuss Jenn's hometown visits with The Bachelorette contestants, exploring their personal lives across various cities.

Per Reality Steve, Marcus' hometown of Tacoma, Washington, was filmed on April 26th, showcasing his roots in the Pacific Northwest.

Jeremy welcomed Jenn to Connecticut on April 28th, though he was later eliminated during the post-hometowns rose ceremony.

In Houston, Texas, on April 30th, Devin Strader introduced Jenn to his community through a run at Buffalo Bayou Park, highlighting his active lifestyle and local ties.

Finally, Jonathon Johnson's Los Angeles, California hometown visit on May 2nd rounded out the series of personal encounters, offering a glimpse into his life on the West Coast.

These visits marked significant moments as the season of The Bachelorette progressed towards its next stages.

Jenn's Final Choice in The Bachelor Season 28 Revealed

Jumping ahead, during the final rose ceremony held at the Fairmont Orchid Hotel in Hawaii on May 16th, Jenn made her decision between Devin and Marcus.

The suspense leading up to the ceremony was heightened by footage that initially suggested a different outcome, echoing past seasons' editing tricks.

Despite the initial uncertainty, Jenn ultimately chose to accept Devin's proposal, marking a unique twist in the season's narrative.

While details of what exactly sets this season apart remain undisclosed, the engagement of Jenn and Devin concludes Season 21 of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette Season 21 drops episodes weekly every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read more about reality TV on The Direct:

Big Brother 2024: Cast Details & Contestant Line-up Announcement Projections for Season 26

Full Cast of Naked and Afraid XL 2024: Meet the Contestants In Season 10 (Photos)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 Cast & Couples (Photos)

Meet Leah from Love Island USA: 4 Things to Know About Leah Kateb