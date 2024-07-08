The Bachelorette Season 21 is kicking off on ABC with another group of men looking for love.

The latest season of The Bachelorette will star Jenn Tran as the leading lady after finishing fifth on Season 28 of The Bachelor (Joey Graziadei's season).

In March, Tran was revealed as the next Bachelorette by previous lead Charity Lawson during the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelor.

Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas were also considered for the coveted role and possibly even offered it, but Jenn owns the 2024 season.

Every Contestant in The Bachelorette 2024

Aaron Erb, 29

ABC

Instagram: @erbyderby

Aaron is an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Passionate about innovation and problem-solving, he brings a blend of intelligence and charisma to the show.

He is also the twin brother of The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise 7 contestant Noah Erb.

Austin Ott, 28

ABC

Instagram: @austinotterpop

Austin, a sales executive from San Diego, California, is known for his charm and persuasive skills.

He loves the beach, sushi, and his mullet and seeks an honest, loving, and fun woman to start a family with.

Always planning for the future, Austin enjoys playing baseball, attending Padres games, and calling his mom when he's not working.

Brendan Barnum, 30

ABC

Instagram: @brendanbarnum

Brendan is a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia. He wants to complete his life by finding a wife after enduring heartbreak when his last girlfriend left him for his best friend.

Despite initial shyness, Brendan is kind, loyal, and empathetic, eager to share spontaneous adventures and find lasting love with Jenn.

Brett Harris, 28

ABC

Instagram: @brett_harris57

Brett is a health and safety manager in Manheim, Pennsylvania. His dedication to ensuring the well-being of others is reflected in his approach to relationships, which emphasizes care and attentiveness.

Brian Autz, 33

ABC

Instagram: @brian.autz

Brian is an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida. His expertise in beauty and wellness gives him a unique perspective on self-care and presentation.

Brian's refined taste and attention to detail make him a sophisticated and intriguing option for Jenn.

Caleb "Moze" Smith, 25

ABC

Instagram: @moze.dangerous

Moze, an algebra teacher from Albany, New York, is dedicated to education and helping his students succeed. His patience and nurturing attitude extend to his approach to relationships, where he values communication and understanding.

He is also a former player for the Iowa Barnstormers in the Indoor Football League.

Dakota Nobles, 27

ABC

Instagram: @kotablue

Dakota, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona, brings his refined palate and love for fine wines to the show.

His appreciation for the finer things in life and his ability to savor each moment translates into his romantic pursuits with Jenn.

Devin Strader, 28

ABC

Instagram: @devin.strader

Devin is a freight company owner based in Houston, Texas. He owns F1 Freight Consultants and previously served as Vice President of Acquisitions at Shark Logistics, LLC.

An LSU alumnus, Devin is a hardworking entrepreneur. He enjoys running and spending time with his dog, Charlie.

Dylan Buckor, 24

ABC

Instagram: @dylanbuckor

Dylan, a medical student from Elk Grove, California, is dedicated to his studies and future career in healthcare.

His commitment to helping others will hopefully be evident in his approach to love and relationships.

Grant Ellis, 30

ABC

Instagram: @grantellis__

Grant, a day trader from Houston, Texas, navigates the financial market's highs and lows with precision and strategy.

His analytical mind and risk-taking attitude may extend to his romantic life, where he's ready to take a chance on love with Jenn.

Hakeem Moulton, 29

ABC

Instagram: @hakeem.moulton

Hakeem is a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois. His blend of technical knowledge and compassionate nature might make him a well-rounded and appealing contestant.

Jahaan Ansari, 28

ABC

Instagram: @jah_aan

Jahaan, a startup founder from New York City, New York, brings his entrepreneurial mindset and innovative thinking to the competition.

His ambition and drive to create something new are mirrored in his quest for love. He hopes to end this season with Jenn as his fiance.

Jeremy Simon, 29

ABC

Instagram: j____way

Jeremy is a real estate investor from New York City. His blend of business acumen and personal charm makes him a formidable contender for the Bachelorette's heart this season.

John Mitchell, 25

ABC

Instagram: john85mitchell

John Mitchell is a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida. His focus on helping others and his genuine personality possibly make him a compassionate and attractive contestant for Jenn during the 2024 season.

He is also a former college and professional football player, having been part of the United Football League and played for Florida Atlantic University during his collegiate years.

Jonathan Johnson, 27

ABC

Instagram: @jiggity.jon

Jonathan Johnson works as a creative director in Los Angeles, California. His ability to think outside the box and charismatic personality could make him a captivating presence on the 2024 reality show.

Kevin McDevitt, 35

ABC

Instagram: @kevmcdev

Kevin is a financial analyst from Denver, Colorado. He is an adventurous thrill-seeker who enjoys skydiving, bungee jumping, and cliff diving.

He is now diving into the search for love on The Bachelorette, eager to settle down and build a future in his recently purchased home while exploring his passion for food through culinary adventures.

Marcus Shoberg, 31

ABC

Instagram: @marcus__edward

Marcus is an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina. Marcus' presumed strong sense of duty and protective nature make him a dependable and honorable contestant on this season of The Bachelorette.

Marvin Goodly, 28

ABC

Instagram: @marvingoodly

Marvin is a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California. His attention to detail and passion for creating memorable experiences should translate into his approach to love and romance this season.

Matt Arnold, 27

ABC

Matt is an insurance executive from Atlanta, Georgia. His reliable nature and commitment to safeguarding the future are qualities he brings to his romantic pursuits on this season of The Bachelorette.

Ricky Marinez, 28

ABC

Instagram: @rickymarinez

Ricky is a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida. His professional success and empathy will likely make him a well-rounded and appealing contender for Jenn's heart.

Sam McKinney, 27

ABC

Instagram: @sam.mckinney.23

Sam McKinney is a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina who brings a hands-on approach and a strong work ethic. He hopes to leave this season of The Bachelorette with Jenn and eventually start a family.

Sam Nejad, 25

ABC

Instagram: @samnejad_

Sam N. is an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California. He is from a big Persian family and seeks a woman to welcome into his close-knit world.

He values his family's approval and envisions a future with Jenn enjoying adventurous dates, romcoms, and spending time with his beloved dog, Wagmi.

Spencer Conley, 30

ABC

Instagram: @spencer.conley

Spencer is a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. His creativity and passion for his work translate into his approach to relationships, where he values expression and connection.

Thomas Nyugen, 31

ABC

Instagram: @the_thomaswin

Thomas N. is a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia. His focus on long-term goals and stability might make him a reliable and considerate contestant for Jenn on this season of The Bachelorette.

Tomas Azzano, 27

ABC

Instagram: @tzzano

Tomas A. is a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario. He exudes golden retriever-like warmth and charm. He is seeking an adventurous, trustworthy partner who shares his love for travel and dreams of making homemade pizza on a perfect date night.

He enjoys hockey, running, and watching Friends in his downtime, hoping to find love on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette Season 21 drops episodes weekly every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

