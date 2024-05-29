MasterChef returns in 2024 with a new theme as it welcomes an interesting cast of top chefs in MasterChef: Generations.

MasterChef: Generations (Season 14) is a reality series that features top home cooks from different generations, namely Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers as they duke it out in the kitchen to see who will end up winning the grand prize of $250,000 and the right to be named America's MasterChef.

MasterChef: Generations premiered on Fox on May 29.

Every Host & Contestant of MasterChef: Generations

Hosts/Judges:

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay

Instagram: @gordongram

Gordon Ramsay has been a mainstay of MasterChef since its inception and the award-winning chef is showing no signs of slowing down.

Ramsay boasts an impressive resume, with him earning 17 Michelin stars. Many also consider him the most influential chef of all time.

While fans know Ramsay due to his fiery temper and strict demeanor, his other side of being calm and cheerful has been showcased throughout different cooking competitions.

Aside from MasterChef, Ramsay also has credits as a judge in Next Level Chef, Hell's Kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares.

Aarón Sánchez

Aarón Sánchez

Instagram: @chefaaronsanchez

Aarón Sánchez returns to share his cooking expertise in MasterChef: Generations. He is a renowned executive chef, philanthropist, and part-owner of a famous Mexican restaurant in New Orleans, Johnny Sanchez.

Sánchez first appeared as a guest judge in the MasterChef reality cooking series in Season 7 before eventually becoming one of its main judges in Season 8.

Sánchez is also part of the judging panel of several cooking competitions, such as Chopped, Chopped Junior, and MasterChef Junior.

Outside of his small-screen endeavors, he spearheaded the Aarón Sánchez Scholarship Fund to help aspiring chefs from the Latin community attend culinary school.

Joe Bastianich

Joe Bastianich

Instagram: @jbastianich

Joe Bastianich returns as one of the notable US MasterChef judges in Season 14.

Bastianich is a world-renowned chef who co-owns more than 15 restaurants in several countries, such as Babbo, Casa Mono, and Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles.

He initially started as a judge in MasterChef since its debut in 2010, but he had to step down after Season 5 (Momofuku Milk Bar's Christina Tosi replaced him).

However, Bastianich made a triumphant return to the world of MasterChef in Season 9 and has stayed as a judge ever since.

Priya Krishna

Priya Krishna

Instagram: @priyakrishna

The New York Times food reporter Priya Krishna joins Season 14 as a guest judge in Episode 1. She is a renowned journalist who contributed to various sites like The New Yorker, Eater, and TASTE.

Priya is also a proud author of several cookbooks like Indian-ish and Cooking at Home. In April 2024, she released a new cookbook for kids titled Priya's Kitchen Adventures where she chronicled her global cooking adventures from her childhood.

Contestants:

Hallie Clark

Hallie Clark

Instagram: @hallie_clark

Part of the Gen Z pool of contestants in MasterChef: Generations is Hallie Clark.

Hallie is an adventure seeker who has a strong passion for cooking. Aside from knowing the ins and outs of the kitchen, Hallie also loves fishing, painting, and a good dose of traveling around the globe.

Jeet Kaur Sawant

Jeet Kaur Sawant

Instagram: @fortheloveofspice

Jeet Kaur Sawant is under the umbrella of the Millennial pool of competitors in MasterChef: Generations.

While the Portland, Oregon native works full-time as a Senior Global Talent Delivery and Ops Specialist at Columbia Sportswear Company, Jeet's love for cooking still shines as she shares her different recipes and cooking tips on her food blog on Instagram.

Envytnc Nguyen

Si Envytnc Nguyen

Instagram: @si.chef_envytnc

Envytnc Nguyen is a home cook who is set to compete under the Millennial banner in MasterChef Season 14.

Envytnc, who is both a dancer and an artist, specializes in cooking Vietnamese cuisine as well as a variety of other dishes like creamy risotto, filet mignon, and seafood paella.

Lexi Martone

Lexi Martone

Instagram: @leximartone

TLC's Unpolished star Lexi Martone, who is part of the Millennials group in the reality series, is poised to showcase her competitive fire to be one of the winners of the coveted white apron in MasterChef: Generations.

Lexi is no stranger to competition since she previously competed on Net Top Nail Artist in 2014 where she ended up as a finalist. Lexi's other credits include playing as a contestant on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge.

Daniela Peregrina

Daniela Peregrina

Instagram: @thedanielaperegrina

At the age of 53, Daniela Peregrina decided to take a leap of faith and enter culinary school to fulfill her dreams of becoming a professional chef.

Daniela's love for cooking is undeniable and her desire to start culinary school at the late stage of her life essentially proves that.

Joining MasterChef: Generations allows her to showcase her cooking skills on the grand stage.

New episodes of MasterChef: Generations premiere every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

