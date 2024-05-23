A new cast of hosts and contestants makes up Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which returns in 2024 for Season 2.

Combining business with the world of competitive cooking, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars challenges contestants in all aspects of running a food business, including remarketing, innovating products, building brand loyalty, and more.

The contestants are evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups that examine the results of these business ventures. The winner receives a $250,000 grand prize and an investment from Gordon Ramsay.

Contestants & Hosts in 2024's Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars Season 2

Hosts:

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay

Leading the way on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, as expected, is award-winning chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay.

Known for his temper and high expectations, Ramsey has been a staple of competitive cooking shows for the past two decades, most notably his work on Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares and Hell's Kitchen.

Additionally, he's owned over 20 restaurants worldwide, and his Hell's Kitchen locations in cities like Las Vegas are known for offering some of the finest dining experiences.

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump

Joining Ramsay as the host of this new cooking extravaganza is reality TV staple Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump will pick her team of entrepreneurs to join her team to compete against Ramsay, hoping to win the competition and bragging rights.

Initially gaining fame from her run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills between 2010 and 2019, she is now a cast member and executive on her series, Vanderpump Rules.

Outside of her TV work, she has owned multiple bars and restaurants in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Contestants:

Shan Liu

Shan Liu

Joining this competition from Houston, Texas is Shan Liu.

Outside of her time in the kitchen, Liu enjoys the outdoors and hanging with her friends for a night out regularly, and she shares pride in her Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

Her Instagram page also highlights her skills in making cocktails. She often uses her drinks as part of her work routine.

Liz

Liz

New contestant Liz is bringing her talent to Gordon Ramsey's kitchen through her brand, Candy Closet.

Liz makes various types of candies and sweets for purchase on her website, including frozen variants of popular sweets that are freeze-dried.

Roman Desmond

Roman Desmond

Roman Desmond hopes to wow the judges on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars with his expertise in making snacks, specifically hot pretzels.

He owns his own brand, Hot Box Pretzels, which makes large pretzels with dozens of different additions, including cinnamon, cheese, pepperoni, and even chocolate.

Erica Bethe Levin

Erica Bethe Levin

Erica Bethe Levin is a chef and entrepreneur who graduated from Chicago's Northwestern University.

She runs her own business, Globowl, which makes internationally-inspired baby and toddler food. She hopes to inspire a new generation of young food enthusiasts.

Her goals for this food include preventing kids from being picky eaters, reducing food allergies, and even speeding up oral motor development.

Jeff Tedmori

Jeff Tedmori

Jeff Tedmori is a graduate of MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts and an ocean enthusiast who has lived all over the country before settling in Newport, Rhode Island.

Tedmori shows off his passion on social media for both mushrooms and seafood while owning his own business, E-Fish, which provides seafood to a wide range of customers all over the country.

Andrew Whiting

Andrew Whiting

Known online for his work with hot sauces, chef Andrew Whiting hopes to bring the heat to the kitchen alongside Gordon Ramsay in this competition.

Whiting owns his own company, Hot Drop Sauce, where he experiments with various recipes to create unique hot sauce flavors.

Jess Druey

Jess Druey

26-year-old Jess Druey comes to this series from Central California and hopes to use her cooking and entrepreneurial skills to push her to the top.

She is the founder of Whiny Baby, where she brings her expertise with wine and alcohol to the forefront with various bottles of wine and other wine-related merchandise on her website.

Cody Soodeen

Cody Soodeen

Pennsylvania-based Cody Soodeen brings his business and cooking expertise into the competition behind his work with his company, Kara Water.

Once featured on the Today show, Kara Water is advertised as the world's first air-to-water dispenser with mineral-rich alkaline water. Soodeen hopes to give the world healthier eating and drinking options.

Nicholas

Nicholas

Known online as Vino Papi, Nicholas and his team call Philadelphia, Pennsylvania home, where they hope to build their winemaking business.

His company, Mural City Cellars, makes a handful of wines yearly using local crops within a 300-mile radius of Philadelphia. He harvests grapes by hand alongside the local farmers.

Kyson Clark

Kyson Clark

Kyson Clark is a marketing manager who maintains a social media profile based on lifestyle, food, and travel.

He is also the founder of Kal's Kickin, where he makes his name by creating luxury cutlery and using his business acumen to help push forward his career.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars airs every Wednesday night on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

