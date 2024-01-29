The best of the best in the field of cooking are participating in a whole new set of challenges in Next Level Chef Season 3.

2024 opens with another season of Next Level Chef as groups of home chefs, social media cooks, and professionals compete to earn the right to become the next food superstar.

Next Level Chef executive producer Gordon Ramsay returns alongside fellow mentors Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. They are expected to push the chefs to their limits as they vie for excellence and bragging rights for their respective teams.

Next Level Chef Season 3 was released on Fox on January 28.

Hosts/Mentors

A cooking competition wouldn't be complete without the man himself, Gordon Ramsay.

Some would argue that the British celebrity chef has nothing left to prove, with him being awarded 17 Michelin stars overall and being considered one of, if not, the most influential chef of all time in the modern age.

Ramsay's influence in the world of cooking is undeniable as he headlines several reality competitions similar to Next Level Chef, such as Hell's Kitchen, Masterchef, Masterchef Jr., and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Season 3's debut, the 57-year-old world-famous chef teased what lies ahead in Season 3, noting that the contestants are "even more competitive:"

"This year is exciting because they're even more competitive, and those amateur chefs wanna be professionals. And the professional chefs don't understand how good the social media chefs are."

The winner of Next Level Chef Season 3 will receive $250,000 USD and a 12-month mentorship with their chosen mentor.

Returning as a mentor in Next Level Chef Season 3 is Richard Blais.

In Season 2, Blais' mentee, Christopher Spinosa, finished as a runner-up to eventual winner Tucker Ricchio from Gordon Ramsay's team.

In an interview with Parade, Blais is hoping that one of his team members will win Season 3, saying he doesn't "want to get relegated" into another losing run:

“It has to be. I don’t know if you’re familiar with British soccer, but I don’t want to get relegated. I feel like I have to win this season just to stay on the show.”

The successful chef also hinted at what to expect in Season 3, specifically talking about the infamous platform grab:

"Each floor has its own challenges. I do think that there’s pressure to live up to that top level. I think if you miss the beef filet on the top now all of a sudden, you’re rattled. It’s really hard. The platform grab is really, really tough. It’s only a couple of seconds."

Blais is the winner of the inaugural Top Chef All-Stars and a James Beard nominated cookbook author.

Rounding out the mentors of Next Level Chef Seasons 3 is Nyesha Arrington.

Arrington served as a contestant of Top Chef: Texas Season 9 and was named one of Zagat's "30 under 30" in 2012.

In an interview with The Root in February 2023, Arrington admitted that working with her fellow mentors, Ramsay and Blais, is the true highlight of the show for her, pointing out that discussing challenges with them is a delight:

“We spend a lot of time together on camera, but also off. In our morning meetings, we’re discussing challenges for the day and we talk as chefs before we step out into those kitchens. We think about these challenges, and we ask each other ‘What would you make?’ and we all 100 percent have three different styles of dishes. We say ‘If you got the strip loin or if you got that lamb, what would you do with it?’ We really come from an authentic, organic place with this. The art of the craft of cooking is to be able to share ideas, so it’s truly amazing.”

In Season 1, Arrington's mentee, Stephanie "Pyet" Despain, won the competition. Will one of her team members earn the right to be called the next food superstar in Season 3? Only time will tell.

Contestants

In December 2023, Brittany Khamille announced on Facebook that she will be a contestant appearing on Next Level Chef Season 3:

"I’ve been keeping a secret. I’m excited to {finally} announce that was selected and given the chance to compete on S3 of Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef FOX!!! I can’t say thank you enough to all of y'all- without each of you, this opportunity wouldn’t exist! love y'all more than slap and garlic!"

The Lousiana native is a famous TikTok chef with over 1.7 million followers on the platform.

Brittany Khamille, known to her fans as "Britt Kham," also released a cookbook titled Just A Little Bitta.

Mada Abdelhamid

36-year-old Mada Abdelhamid is no stranger to being around the spotlight. The Egyptian-born health expert has been a personal trainer for megastar Jason Momoa for over five years and is now close friends with the Aquaman actor (via IAM).

Mada's skillset goes far beyond the kitchen. In 2015, he competed as a wrestler performer on Season 6 of the WWE reality show Tough Enough, making it through the initial rounds before being eliminated with 7 other competitors left (Mada was one of 14 contestants in total at the start of the season).

Mada is exhilarated to now compete in Next Level Chef, sharing his excitement on his TikTok account:

Words can’t begin to describe how excited I am for tonight… and the rest of this what’s going to be an amazing season!! These words are real and raw… straight from the heart!



It’s always so exciting when you begin a new journey and have this childlike passion for something. I LOVE IT!!!

This article is developing. Please check back for more information on additional chef contestants.

After premiering on January 28, Next Level Chef Season 3 will return to its regular Thursday slot on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.