Disney Could Break Warner Bros.’ Historic Box Office Record in 2026 (But One Movie Might Stop Them)

Warner Bros. already made Hollywood history in 2025, becoming the first studio to release six consecutive films that all opened above $40 million at the domestic box office. This unprecedented streak, powered by hits like Superman, Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, F1: The Movie, Weapons, and Final Destination: Bloodlines, has reshaped expectations for blockbuster performance in an increasingly competitive market. Each film not only cleared the milestone but did so with strong momentum, setting a high bar for other major studios to match.

Now, eyes are turning to Disney, which in 2026 boasts one of its most ambitious theatrical slates in years. The lineup is a mix of long-awaited sequels, franchise-defining films, and bold new ventures, including The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and Avengers: Doomsday. With consistent crowd-pleasing potential across most of its schedule, Disney appears well-positioned to challenge Warner Bros.’ fresh box office record. However, one release may ruin this historic run.

Disney’s 2026 Slate Has Record-Breaking Potential

Robert Downey Jr.

Looking at Disney’s schedule, the strength of its 2026 lineup is undeniable. Disney’s strongest run of releases spans from May to December, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 kickstarting the lineup on May 1. With Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway expected to reprise their iconic roles, the film carries major nostalgia appeal while drawing in both older fans and new audiences curious about the modern fashion world. The original film grossed over $326 million globally, and the sequel has the potential to do even better.

Just weeks later, Disney brings The Mandalorian & Grogu to theaters on May 22. This marks the first Star Wars film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and anticipation for Din Djarin and Grogu’s big-screen debut is sky-high. Given the massive success of The Mandalorian on Disney+, the film could easily surpass the $40 million opening threshold.

Then comes Toy Story 5 on June 19. The Toy Story franchise is one of Disney’s crown jewels, and the fourth installment grossed over $1 billion worldwide. With Pixar continuing to deliver heartfelt stories, the return of Woody, Buzz, and possibly new fan-favorite characters guarantees a massive family turnout. An opening far above $40 million is virtually guaranteed.

July 10 sees the release of Disney’s live-action Moana, following in the footsteps of recent reimaginings like The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch, which was one of Disney's most successful projects this year. The original 2016 animated Moana was a cultural milestone, grossing over $687 million globally while cementing itself as a Disney modern classic. With Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui and global excitement for Polynesian representation, the live-action Moana could easily deliver one of the summer’s biggest openings.

On July 31, Disney continues its run with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Starring Tom Holland, this new chapter brings Peter Parker back into the spotlight after the Multiverse-shattering events of No Way Home. Early reports suggest the film will introduce new villains like Scorpion while incorporating major MCU players such as the Hulk and The Punisher, giving it the potential to be one of the year’s standout superhero blockbusters. With Spider-Man’s proven global appeal, the film looks all but certain to soar past the $40 million domestic opening mark.

The year concludes with what could be Disney’s most exciting one-two punch in years: Avengers: Doomsday and Ice Age 6, both arriving on December 18. The former is the latest chapter in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga and follows in the footsteps of Infinity War and Endgame, two of the highest-grossing films of all time.

With the Avengers brand still commanding worldwide attention, Avengers: Doomsday could not only crush the $40 million bar but potentially contend for one of the year’s highest openings.

Meanwhile, Ice Age 6 represents another family-friendly powerhouse. While the franchise’s previous films have had varied box office performances, the return of this long-running animated series at the holiday box office gives Disney a reliable shot at a strong opening.

Will Whalefall Stand in Disney's Way?

20th Century Fox

The outlier in Disney’s 2026 schedule is Whalefall, set for October 16. Adapted from Daniel Kraus’ bestselling novel, the film tells the harrowing story of a young man trapped inside a whale’s stomach as he struggles to survive. While the premise is bold and unique, Whalefall doesn’t carry the built-in audience or global brand recognition of the other films in Disney’s lineup.

October is historically a tricky month for releases, with competition from horror and awards-season dramas. Without the guaranteed franchise draw of Toy Story, Moana, or Avengers, Whalefall could face an uphill battle to clear the $40 million opening threshold. If it stumbles, Disney’s streak could break before the studio reaches its record-setting December releases.

That said, it’s worth noting that unexpected films have surprised before. Strong reviews and a compelling marketing campaign could elevate Whalefall into a sleeper hit.

Disney's full Summer through Winter 2026 movie slate is as follows: