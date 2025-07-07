Avengers: Doomsday will move forward with a new plan for its production timeline after an adjustment from Marvel Studios. Doomsday is expected to be one of the MCU's biggest productions ever, with dozens of A-listers already enlisted and more on the way. Marking the MCU's fifth Avengers team-up and the first since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, expectations for it to be great are at an all-time high.

A rumor indicated that Marvel Studios will push the production wrap date on Avengers: Doomsday by one month, giving it about a seven-month production timeline. Marvel is expected to be hard at work on this new blockbuster through the end of the calendar year, giving Doomsday one of the longest shooting/production schedules of any MCU movie ever made. Reported by insider Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, while he did not offer a specific end date, he explained that the "end date has been pushed another month ahead:"

"I also heard on 'Avengers: [Doomsday],' they're going to go over a month. When they started, it was, 'We're going to go from here to here.' Now, that end date has been pushed another month ahead."

This marks yet another change for Doomsday, which was initially meant to debut in theaters in May 2026, a release timeframe pushed back twice. Following the most recent delay, which changed its release date from May 1, 2026 to December 18, 2026, the production team was granted six more months of leeway, seemingly leading to the decision to allow shooting to go a month longer than expected.

Avengers: Doomsday is the fifth addition to the MCU's Avengers saga, bringing together over two dozen current and legacy Marvel stars for one of the biggest crossover events in film history. Centered on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the sequel is expected to break down Multiversal walls, with countless heroes fighting to protect all of existence.

Until the most recent delay to Avengers: Doomsday's release date, many were concerned that Marvel Studios used an incredibly tight production and post-production window on the epic sequel. With only a year to shoot, edit, and reshoot everything required for the film initially, the change to an 18-month production window gave the impression that Marvel would take its time to make sure the film was done right.

This continues to be the case, as even an extra 30 days on set should give Marvel plenty of time for any necessary rewrites and plans for shooting. As much as some are disappointed that the MCU will have such a massive delay between releases in Phase 6, this move should ensure the best possible outcome for one of the franchise's most highly anticipated movies.

Considering the narrative complaints many fans have had about recent MCU movies, this delay will ensure that Marvel Studios considers every possible option for Avengers 5. This is extra important for a movie as big as this one, especially with Marvel already confirmed to bring back half a dozen legacy Marvel stars from past films, with more on the way.

While details on the progression for production on this movie are sure to be kept a secret for a long time, there should be renewed hope from MCU fans for another successful team-up outing to close out the Multiverse Saga.