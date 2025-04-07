X-Men '97 Star Breaks Silence on Avengers Doomsday Crossover Report

One of the biggest stars from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 went public with her reaction to a rumor indicating a crossover with Avengers: Doomsday.

The X-Men are already confirmed to be major players in Doomsday, with names like James Marsden’s Cyclops, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and more in the mix. This will help give the mutants their biggest crossover with the Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Marvel history as they team up to fight Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As expected, following the announcement of the film's first 27 cast members, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed those actors were only the tip of the iceberg. Now, as rumors tease who else may join them, one potential addition has voiced her opinion on what could happen.

X-Men '97 Star Addresses Possible Avengers: Doomsday Casting

Lenore Zann

According to a report from The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is looking into ways to incorporate its animated properties into 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. This would seemingly be a scenario similar to movies like Warner Bros.' two Space Jam movies and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.

Mentioned in the report where characters from shows like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, What If...?, and X-Men '97.

Following that report, X-Men '97 actor Lenore Zann (the voice of Rogue) expressed how cool this would be for her on X. She then asked Marvel Studios if they could "[please] make that happen:"

"Well this would be cool, wouldn’t it? Imagine if 'X-Men: The Animated Series' were to make an appearance? Marvel Studios can you pls make that happen?"

This comes only a couple of weeks after Marvel Studios announced the first 27 cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, which included seven live-action X-Men characters.

Will X-Men '97 Characters Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel has teased Doomsday and its successor, Avengers: Secret Wars, to be the biggest crossover events in comic book movie history. Taking this into account, it's no surprise that Marvel seems to be looking into ways to bring in as many fan-favorite characters as possible.

This would also be a first for the MCU, which has never included animated characters in a movie with their animated forms. Although Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter was brought into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was a live-action take on her rather than her animated version from What If...?.

Atwell's confirmed casting in both Doomsday and Secret Wars could also be a further indication of Marvel truly looking into making this move. While Atwell will almost certainly portray at least one of her live-action roles, this also puts an appearance from her animated Captain Carter on the table.

On the X-Men side, seeing Lenore Zann and the rest of the animated mutants join the fight would only add to the crazy levels of anticipation already built up for this film.

This move would likely be something Marvel does not use in promotion for Doomsday once the sequel is ready for that stage, as it would make for an incredible surprise in theaters. For now, with filming only just getting underway, this idea will simply remain in fan discussions for the better part of the next year.

Avengers: Doomsday is now filming and will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026.