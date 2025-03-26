Alan Cumming & Rebecca Romijn Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement Explained

During Marvel Studios’ extended live stream of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn were confirmed to reprise their iconic Marvel characters, last seen in Fox's X-Men trilogy.

Cumming is known for his role as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, who has only shown up in 2003’s X2. He is famous for his ability to teleport and his prehensile tail, which can do serious damage to opponents.

Meanwhile, Romijn embodied the shapeshifting mutant Mystique in the original X-Men trilogy. She also made a cameo in 2011’s X-Men: First Class.

Along with the ongoing series of MCU cast announcements, Marvel Studios also confirmed that production on Avengers: Doomsday has officially begun!

