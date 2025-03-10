1 Unsurprising X-Men Actor Returning for Avengers: Doomsday Movie (Report)

The X-Men will reportedly be involved with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday thanks to the inclusion of one unsurprising actor.

Not only will Doomsday introduce MCU fans to Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, but the floodgates will reopen in terms of other cast members too. Along with the franchise’s new team of Avengers, a multiverse’s worth of legacy heroes is expected to join the fray as well.

Specifically, the X-Men have been trickling into Marvel Studios canon across the Multiverse Saga before Deadpool & Wolverine broke down that wall fully. Now, looking ahead to the next Avengers outing, that trend is only expected to continue to a bigger extent.

Avengers: Doomsday’s First Returning X-Men Star

Marvel Studios

Scooper Daniel Richtman shared a rumor indicating that Marvel Studios plans to bring Kelsey Grammer’s Beast back into the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday.

This would mark Grammer’s second MCU appearance after first bringing Beast to the post-credits scene of 2023’s The Marvels. That scene had him introducing the concept of alternate realities to Earth-616’s Monica Rambeau and his universe’s variant of Monica’s mother, Maria.

Should this be true, Grammer would join nearly a dozen cast members already confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, including Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and the entire Fantastic Four.

Grammer first brought Dr. Hank McCoy to life in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand before returning for a short cameo role in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Doomsday would give Grammer his fourth appearance with the role.

What To Expect From Beast in Avengers: Doomsday

Beast holds an important place in the MCU, as he is one of the only characters truly aware of the idea of multiple universes being a reality.

Considering he is now trying to learn more on that matter from Monica Rambeau, seeing him play a substantial role in Avengers: Doomsday is no shock. Grammer himself told The Wrap in November 2023 that he had a "certain amount of confidence" in his potential return to the MCU as Hank McCoy.

The real questions now are which specific universe he is from and how many other X-Men from that universe may join the epic adventure that will come in Doomsday. With Deadpool's universe already confirmed and numbered in his solo movie, viewers hope questions will be answered on that front for other X-Men as well.

Even more excitement will come seeing Beast interacting with more characters in Doomsday, particularly looking at his first time meeting some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

He will likely be one of the smartest characters in the cast alongside expected heavy hitters like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Bruce Banner. Heroes like them will have to join forces quickly in order to stop trillions of potential deaths as Doctor Doom's plan to take over multiple universes goes into action.

Filming for Doomsday is expected to begin soon before the fifth Avengers movie takes its place as one of the most anticipated movies of 2026. With the X-Men and Avengers getting set for a collision course with each other in the MCU, anticipation is running high to see what Marvel Studios pulls together.

Avengers: Doomsday is due to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.