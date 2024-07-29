Time for a session of Multiverse 101, as Deadpool & Wolverine was the newest MCU project to travel between realities, namely Earth-616 and Earth-10005.

Deadpool & Wolverine has broken the fourth wall, f-bombed, and snikt’d its way into theaters globally, and audiences can’t seem to get enough.

The already hugely successful Marvel movie teams up Australia and Canada’s favorite sons, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, respectively, for a nonstop, action-packed ride that sees Wade Wilson and Logan take on a grave threat to the Multiverse.

What Are Earth 10005 & Earth 616 in Deadpool & Wolverine?

For those who scratch their heads at the mere mention of the Multiverse or even those who possess a firmer grasp on their MCU lore, Marvel Studios' storytelling since Avengers: Endgame has been arguably confusing.

And understandably so. Variants? Branched timelines? Anchor beings? It’s almost enough to make one’s head spin. To complicate matters, Deadpool & Wolverine played around with the Marvel Multiverse in ways considered fast and loose.

Starting with concrete information, the universe where almost everything in the MCU has taken place so far is called Earth-616 (the in-universe temporal watchdog group called the TVA has also labeled 616 as "The Sacred Timeline"). It’s home to the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and countless other superheroes.

On the other hand, Earth-10005 is the official multiversal designation for the Fox Marvel Universe, which includes films like the Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy-led X-Men movies and 2017’s Logan. The numbered indicator 10005 was first given to this world in Deadpool & Wolverine.

How Did Deadpool Get to Earth 616?

Here’s where things get shaky. Toward the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is sitting in an office. As the scene comes into focus, the words "Earth-616—The Sacred Timeline—2018" appear on screen.

As it turned out, Wade was meeting with Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan in a room presumably at the Avengers’ compound in Upstate New York. The space is decorated with many objects, such as Phil Coulson’s trading cards and Tony Stark’s original arc reactor, that make it clear that Wade has traveled to Earth-616.

But how did he get there? It’s, unfortunately, not as simple.

Many eagle-eyed theatergoers spotted Cable’s time travel device from Deadpool 2 wrapped around Wade’s wrist. However, Deadpool 2 established that the device was only capable of sending its user through time, not the Multiverse.

Marvel

But the gadget’s presence in the scene is meant to indicate to viewers how Deadpool was able to jump universes without any additional dialogue.

So, as frustrating as it may be for MCU die-hards, this is the best explanation given through official channels.

Perhaps Wade took the time travel device to someone more knowledgeable than himself who could modify it for Multiversal travel?

Whatever the case, Deadpool & Wolverine was designed to maximize audience enjoyment, and by most accounts, it delivered on that.

Does this mean Marvel gets a pass for getting a tad nebulous about its previously laid-out rules? Not necessarily, but many agree that the Deadpool threequel is a riotously fun time at the cinema, regardless.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

