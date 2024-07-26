Deadpool & Wolverine just introduced the MCU’s very first Omega-Level mutant.

For those that don’t know, an Omega-Level Mutant is the strongest class of mutant that exists. More recently, in the comics, this has been defined as those with the X-Gene who have no ceiling to how strong their abilities can get.

To date, only a handful of Omega Mutants have ever shown up in any live-action project: Jean Gray, Iceman, Magneto, Storm, and Legion.

The only mutants to appear in the MCU proper have been Namor and Kamala Khan, neither of which fit the bill. Surprisingly, Professor Xavier, who cameoed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is also not an Omega-Level Mutant.

[ Deadpool 3 Cast, Characters & Actors - Full List With Spoilers (Photos) ]

Who is the Omega-Level Mutant Cassandra Nova?

Deadpool and Wolverine

The villain of Deadpool & Wolverine is Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin, and she is technically the MCU’s first Omega-Level Mutant.

While she never makes it over to Earth-616 in the movie, this film is still within the MCU’s Multiverse and an official entry in Phase 5.

As for who Cassandra Nova is, to put it simply, she’s the twin of Professor Charles Xavier, who was killed by her brother in the womb.

To make things a tad more complicated, she’s actually a Mummudrai, which is described as the spirit that is equal to and opposite of a person. Needless to say, getting right up next to Xavier ended up creating a powerful, demented villain.

Usually, they don't have physical forms, but with Xavier being so powerful, this Mummudrai got lucky—in a sense. While she was murdered in the womb, her cells technically survived, going on to live and grow in a sewer, all the while plotting her revenge (yes, you read that correctly).

She’s known for some heavy atrocities in the comics, including a massive Genoshian genocide, an event which X-Men ‘97 recently played on.

As for Cassandra Nova’s powers, like Xavier, she is a powerful telepath. On top of that, the villain is also an incredibly powerful telekinetic.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Does Cassandra Nova Have a Future in the MCU?

Marvel Comics

Sadly, given how Deadpool & Wolverine plays out, it doesn't look like Cassandra Nova’s Omega-Level Mutant will have a prolonged role in the MCU. By the time the credits roll, she has been torn apart by the time ripper.

Her inclusion as the main villain in this movie also doesn't bode well for her being utilized when Marvel Studios legitimately tackles the MCU’s core X-Men team. Perhaps she could still appear in X-Men ‘97 at some point in the future, even though she’s a more modern comic invention.

But, despite that, at the very least, fans should expect more Omega-Level Mutants to appear down the line in the MCU.

Both Jean Gray and Magneto feel like a given at some point, and someone like Iceman could easily get the spotlight. Many other Omega-Level Mutants are fairly obscure characters (Stryfe, Proteus, Exodus, Vulcan, etc), so Marvel Studios might feel confident in giving them their chance to shine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine here:

Deadpool 3 Soundtrack Released: Listen to All 18 Songs

X-Men 97 Confirms What Fans Suspected About THAT Spider-Man Cameo

Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Buckets: Where to Buy from AMC, Regal, Cinemark & More