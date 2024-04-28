This May, four Marvel and Star Wars shows are headed to Disney+, giving fans a lot of new content to stream.

Disney+ has been all over the news recently. At the end of March, the official logo for the streaming service changed from blue to green, reflecting the ongoing integration of Disney+ and Hulu.

Earlier this week, a report from The Information released saying Disney+ may be adding 24/7, always-on channels to the platform in the future.

4 Marvel and Star Wars Titles on Disney+ in May

Amid all this change, Disney+ continues to add new content to stream every month — particularly pertaining to Marvel and Star Wars — as revealed in an April 16 press release.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 3, Episode 15

On Wednesday, May 1, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will come to a close. Season 3, Episode 15 ("The Cavalry Has Arrived") marks the series finale of the Disney+ animated Star Wars show.

The third season premiered in February, and has given fans months of Clone Wars spin-off content, hopefully to come to a satisfying conclusion in the finale on May 1.

With a focus on Omega and Project Necromancer, the show provides fans with answers and further story about exactly what brought back Palpatine for the sequel trilogy.

The first of many coming Star Wars releases this year, Star Wars: The Bad Batch may be coming to an end, but the franchise is not going anywhere.

The series finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on Wednesday, May 1.

X-Men '97 - Season 1, Episodes 8-10

The final three Season 1 episodes of the already fan-favorite animated show X-Men '97 will hit Disney+ in May.

X-Men '97 has been an emotional journey for everyone watching — whether they grew up on the original X-Men: The Animated Series, know the team from the comics, or are meeting these characters for the first time.

Though it is certainly for anyone, though, the show pays homage to its predecessor in many ways, while also elevating and growing with its audience. If Episode 5 is any indication, there are even more hard-hitting moments to come, both this season and in the next two.

Still, a great way to reference what came before this series is by introducing the multi-part finale to Marvel on Disney+. Yes, some projects have seen the final two episodes connect to one another directly, but this marks the first MCU or MCU-adjacent show to fully lean into the multi-part naming structure.

In fact, these final three episodes of Season 1 that start streaming on Disney+ in May are all part of a single, three-part finale, titled "Tolerance is Extinction Pt [1, 2, and 3 respectively]."

The schedule for May's episodes of X-Men '97 is as follows:

Season 1, Episode 8: Wednesday, May 1

Season 1, Episode 9: Wednesday, May 8

Season 1, Episode 10: Wednesday, May 15

Tales of the Empire

Back on the Star Wars side of things, the entirety of Tales of the Empire will debut on Disney+ on Saturday, May 4.

Tales of the Empire will be comprised of six animated shorts, matching the style of last year's Tales of the Jedi. Whereas the latter focused on the light side of the force, the former will focus on the dark.

The collection of six shorts comes just before the first dark-side-centric live-action series debuts, with The Acolyte headed to Disney+ in June.

Though Tales of the Empire will focus on Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee, other characters from the Empire will appear, from General Grievous to Darth Vader, and beyond.

Disney+ will release all six animated shorts in Tales of the Empire together on Saturday, May 4.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97

Like Marvel's previous Disney+ releases, X-Men '97 will have an unscripted, behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show debut on the streaming service following its final episode.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, May 22. When it releases, fans can expect to see many of the voice actors who returned for the reboot from the original series, as well as many of the creatives who made the show happen.

It will be interesting to see how prominent of a role Seasons 1 and 2 showrunner Beau DeMayo will play in The Making of X-Men '97. He was at the helm of the project, steering it the entire way, before being suddenly fired just before the first episode debuted.

Perhaps his screen time — or potential lack thereof — could offer some insight into why he was let go so out of the blue.

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 22.

