Three projects in the Star Wars and Marvel universes will be released on Disney+ in April 2024.

Disney+ remains a strong platform for franchises under the House of Mouse umbrella to release new projects.

Marvel already premiered other projects in 2024 on the streaming service (Echo), and currently, The Bad Batch is releasing new episodes for the galaxy far, far away. But fans are always looking toward what will get released next.

3 Star Wars & Marvel Shows To Hit Disney+ in April

According to a new press release from Disney, three new projects from Marvel and Star Wars will be released on the Disney+ streaming platform in April 2024, all of which will be animated.

X-Men '97 - Episodes 4-7

Disney+

The first three episodes of Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated show hit Disney+ in late March, meaning the following four episodes will be released in April.

X-Men '97 is the first Marvel Studios project centered around the X-Men, and the story of the new show was confirmed to continue the events of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired in the 1990s.

The Disney+ show is not canon to the MCU, but it did bring back a lot of the original voice actors from the '90s series to reprise their roles, such as Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine).

X-Men '97 will have 10 episodes, with the final three (Episodes 8-10) not being released on Disney+ until May 2024.

New episodes will hit the streaming platform on Wednesday nights. Here is the full release schedule for the episodes that will premiere in April:

Episode 4 - Wednesday, April 3

Episode 5 - Wednesday, April 10

Episode 6 - Wednesday, April 17

Episode 7 - Wednesday, April 24

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 3, Episodes 10-14

Disney+

The third and final season of Star Wars' The Bad Batch officially began in February, and five more episodes premiered in March.

Another five episodes will hit Disney+ in April, and they will undoubtedly prepare fans for the final two chapters released in May.

So far, Season 3 of The Bad Batch has featured Crosshair reuniting with Clone Force 99 while growing closer to Omega.

However, Project Necromancer and Omega's connection to it has proved to be a terrifying revelation for the mutated clone troopers.

New episodes of The Bad Batch are released every Wednesday, but in April, two episodes (10 and 11) will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, April 3. Here is the full release schedule for The Bad Batch in April 2024:

Episode 10 & 11 - Wednesday, April 3

Episode 12 - Wednesday, April 10

Episode 13 - Wednesday, April 17

Episode 14 - Wednesday, April 24

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends - Season 3, Episodes 5-10

Disney+

Spidey and his Amazing Friends has proved to be a smash hit for Marvel and Disney+, particularly with young children just getting into the superhero genre.

The show follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy as they fight iconic Spider-Man villains such as Electro, Green Goblin, Rhino, and Black Cat.

The first five episodes of Season 3 have already been released on Disney+, and the next five (Episodes 5-10) will also be released on the streaming platform on April 24.

