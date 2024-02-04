Disney+ Confirms 4 New Marvel & Star Wars Shows for February 2024

Marvel and Star Wars will return to the Disney+ spotlight in February 2024 with four of new streaming shows set for release.

Both of Disney's biggest franchises have a relatively light year ahead on the big screen, with no Star Wars releases coming in 2024 and only one Marvel Studios movie in Deadpool 3.

Marvel already delivered its first new streaming show of the year with Echo's release on Disney+ and Hulu on January 8, and there are a handful of Star Wars series spread across this year as well.

Marvel and Star Wars Releases for February 2024

Disney+ shared an official press release confirming four new shows from Marvel and Star Wars set to debut on the streaming service in February 2024.

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2

Disney

Originally starting on Disney Channel in 2023, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur moved to an exclusive Disney+ release for its second season with all 14 episodes being released at the same time on Saturday, February 3.

The show highlights 13-year-old genius Lunella Lafayette on her journey in New York City, as the young Black teen opens a portal and brings a dinosaur into her world. From there, she takes on the role of a superhero as she teams up with the T-Rex.

The show features the voice talents of Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, and Alfre Woodard. It also has seen Cobie Smulders portraying her character Maria Hill from the MCU and Laurence Fishburne reprising his Bill Foster character from Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Season 3) - New Episodes

Disney

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends first came to Disney Junior in August 2021, and it will return for a third season on Disney+ sometime in February 2024.

Centering on a trio of Spider-Men with Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales, the series follows the wall-crawlers as they take on iconic web-slinger villains such as Rhino, Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, and Electro. Other Marvel characters also join the friendly neighborhood heroes with Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and more playing supporting roles.

Voice talent for the series includes Alkaio Thiele (Spider-Man), Jakari Fraser (Miles Morales), and Audrey Bennett (Gwen Stacy), while legendary voice actor Dee Bradley Baker plays multiple supporting voiceover roles.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney

After first premiering on Disney+ and Disney Junior in line with 2023's May the Fourth celebrations, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut its last batch of Season 1 episodes on February 14, as reported by Star Wars' official website.

This series is developed for Star Wars' youngest viewers as Young Jedi Adventures tackles the popular High Republic era, focusing on Jedi younglings who learn about core values like friendship and teamwork.

Finishing with a record-breaking 25 episodes in its first season, some of the voice talent for this project includes Jamaal Avery Jr, Jecobi Swain, Emma Berman, Juliet Donenfeld, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

Disney

Star Wars delivered the first official trailer for the third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on January 22, revealing a premiere for the first three episodes on February 21.

Confirming a return for longtime animated villain Asajj Ventress, the trailer teased plenty of action for Clone Force 99 in this new season as the team has to rescue Omega from the clutches of the Empire.

Dee Bradley Baker is back to voice all five members of the titular Bad Batch, and he'll be joined in the cast by Michelle Ang, Wanda Sykes, and Ming-Na Wen.