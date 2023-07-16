Star Wars Announces Record-Breaking Episode Count for Newest Show

Star Wars' newest show on Disney+ will come with a record-breaking episode count as it arrives on the streaming service.

Since Disney took the streaming route with Star Wars, episode counts have been a hot topic, with live-action series like The Mandalorian coming with seasons totaling about or around eight episodes apiece.

However, the franchise's animated division still regularly brings series with higher episode counts, as The Bad Batch delivered two 16-episode seasons after The Clone Wars delivered a smaller slate for its last couple of seasons.

Star Wars' Biggest Episode Count Confirmed

Disney+

A recent press release for Lucasfilm's newest Star Wars series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, confirmed a record-breaking episode count for this animated show.

The release noted that Young Jedi Adventures will finish with 25 episodes in its first season, which is higher than any season of any live-action or animated Star Wars projects to date.

For comparison, live-action shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian have come in with eight-episode seasons, although The Book of Boba Fett had seven episodes and Obi-Wan Kenobi had six.

In the animated sphere, The Clone Wars previously held the record for episode count, with its first four seasons all totaling 22 episodes each.

Below is a list of the ten seasons of Star Wars TV shows with the highest episode counts to date prior to Young Jedi Adventures:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 1 - 22 episodes

Season 1 - 22 episodes Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 2 - 22 episodes

Season 2 - 22 episodes Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 - 22 episodes

Season 3 - 22 episodes Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 4 - 22 episodes

Season 4 - 22 episodes Star Wars Rebels Season 2 - 22 episodes

Season 2 - 22 episodes Star Wars Rebels Season 3 - 22 episodes

Season 3 - 22 episodes Star Wars Resistance Season 1 - 21 episodes

Season 1 - 21 episodes Star Wars Resistance Season 2 - 19 episodes

Season 2 - 19 episodes Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 - 16 episodes

Season 1 - 16 episodes Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1 - 16 episodes

Will Episode Count Trend Continue for Star Wars?

With Star Wars' animated shows usually coming in with a much higher episode count than the live-action series on Disney+, this could potentially be a one-time thing and give the franchise a record that may stand for some time.

This show is also Star Wars' first look at the High Republic Era on TV, setting fans up for more from that era before The Acolyte takes the first dip into that story in a live-action format.

And while Young Jedi Adventures is more of an anomaly for Star Wars TV in this new era of storytelling on Disney+, fans hope to see it add more to the franchise from a story perspective before taking a look at never-before-seen expansions to the timeline.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will return to Disney+ on August 2.