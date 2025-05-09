Star Wars' Newest Show Receives Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

The newest Star Wars Disney+ series received a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Fans of the galaxy far, far away have been sitting pretty as of late with the release of critically acclaimed projects back-to-back with Skeleton Crew and Andor Season 2, which is exciting after years of lackluster streaming content for the beloved sci-fi brand.

Tales of the Underworld, the latest in Star Wars' animated Tales Of... series, has earned rave reviews and become the highest-rated TV show in franchise history. The series now has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 76% audience score.

Critics on the review aggregation platform have raved about the show so far, praising its ability to "[expand] the lore surrounding its two characters although in distinctly different ways."

Lucasfilm

Tales of the Underground joins Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy as the only Star Wars projects to receive the vaunted 100% mark on Rotten Tomatoes, beating out even the critically acclaimed Andor (which recently broke some new ground on the review front).

See below for a complete list of Star Wars titles and their Rotten Tomatoes scores:

Star Wars: A New Hope - 94%

- 94% Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back - 93%

- 93% Star Wars: Return of the Jedi - 83%

- 83% Star Wars: The Phantom Menace - 54%

- 54% Star Wars: Attack of the Clones - 61%

- 61% Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith - 79%

- 79% Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie) - 18%

(movie) - 18% Star Wars: The Clone Wars - 93%

- 93% Star Wars Rebels - 98%

- 98% Star Wars: The Force Awakens - 93%

- 93% Star Wars Resistance - 92%

- 92% Rogue One - 84%

- 84% Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 91%

- 91% Solo - 69%

- 69% Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - 51%

- 51% The Mandalorian - 90%

- 90% The Book of Boba Fett - 66%

- 66% Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 88%

- 88% Obi-Wan Kenobi - 82%

- 82% Andor - 97%

- 97% Ahsoka - 85%

- 85% The Acolyte - 78%

- 78% Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - 92%

- 92% Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - 100%

- 100% Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - 88%

- 88% Star Wars Visions - 98%

- 98% LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special - 74%

- 74% LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales - 100%

- 100% LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - 100%

- 100% LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation - 89%

The new series is the third in the Tales Of... line of animated Star Wars storytelling, with each batch of episodes focusing on a new pocket of the Star Wars galaxy. First, it was the Jedi, then the Empire, and now the franchise's seedy underbelly of criminals and scoundrels.

Tales of the Underground debuted on Disney+ on May 4 along with several other Star Wars-themed ventures (including a new Disney+ streaming Star Wars collection), with all six episodes dropping on the platform simultaneously.

This season focused on Jedi-turned-bounty hunter Asajj Ventress and fearless criminal Cad Bane (who fans may remember from Star Wars: The Clone Wars), following each of them in their own never-before-seen solo stories.

Where Will the Tales Of... Series Go Next?

Lucasfilm

With two of the three Tales Of... series to date sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be smart of Disney to be looking into doing more of the animated anthology series.

It is just a matter of where the creative team at Lucasfilm would want to take another entry into the Tales Of... brand.

So far, the series has tackled stories pertaining to the Jedi, Empire, and Underworld. Of course, there is always the chance the show could jump back into those verticals, focusing on even more characters that fall into those three buckets.

However, fans would likely be interested in even more different branches of the ever-growing Star Wars tree.

One idea that has been thrown around by the Star Wars faithful has included diving into the Rebellion and looking at some of the lesser-known stories of resistance in the age of the Empire.

This could especially be successful in the wake of Andor Season 2 wrapping up. Seeing as that series was a two-season epic that focused exclusively on the underground dealings that made the Rebel Alliance (and the ensuing victory happen), why not take a stab at even more with a Rebel take on the Tales Of... brand?

Another avenue the series could take is to examine the dark side of the force even further with Tales of the Sith.

This could take place really at any point Sith existed on the Star Wars timeline, going as far back as the Old Republic, diving into the rise of Vader's Inquisition (something that was further explored in Tales of the Underworld), or even look at the Sith in a time after the fall of Palpatine at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

The possibilities are endless, and with the winning formula for the animated anthology seemingly in place, there is no telling how many more times fans will hear from the Disney+ series.