With the release of Tales of the Underworld, Disney+ officially unveiled a brand new collection in its Star Wars library that has made both franchise and Disney+ history. Tales of the Underworld premiered on Star Wars Day (May 4) on Disney+, continuing the anthology-style Tales of the... series of animated shorts. The show features seven actors from other Star Wars projects.

After all six episodes of Tales of the Underworld premiered on Disney+, the platform created a new collection of Star Wars projects titled "Star Wars Tales." The collection includes Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire, and the newly released Tales of the Underworld. With the release of this collection, Disney+ history was made as it is the only Star Wars collection to feature Star Wars projects exclusively distributed by Disney.

Disney+

Other collections, such as the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" collection, feature projects that were made in the Disney era, but they also include projects from when George Lucas was the mastermind behind the franchise. The "Star Wars Tales" collection does not include any projects from Lucas' time. It is also worth mentioning that the "Star Wars Tales" collection made even more history as it is the first Star Wars collection to only feature projects that are Disney+ originals.

However, "Star Wars Tales" continues to make history as it is also the only Star Wars Disney+ collection to feature only animated projects.

Disney+

The banner featured at the top of the "Star Wars Tales" collection has three distinct sections that highlight the two main characters from each show. The left side features Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee as they represent Tales of the Empire, the middle includes Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku from Tales of the Jedi, and then the right side showcases Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane from Tales of the Underworld.

Including "Star Wars Tales," Disney+ has five total collections under its Star Wars umbrella.

Every Star Wars Collection on Disney+

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Disney+

The "Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" collection on Disney+ features all nine feature films that are a part of the Skywalker Saga. It notably does not include Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels (which is now available to watch for free on YouTube), even though they closely tie in to the Skywalker Saga:

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: Darth Vader

Disney+

The "Star Wars: Darth Vader" collection features nearly every project that includes Darth Vader on-screen, even if they are not in canon (the LEGO specials). The only project missing from this collection is The Clone Wars, but that is likely because Vader only makes a brief appearance at the end of the last episode:

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: Ahsoka

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Raid on Coruscant

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Race for the Holocrons

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Escape from the Jedi Temple

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Clash of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Duel of the Skywalkers

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney+

Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" collection features every Star Wars project that highlights Obi-Wan Kenobi as a character, whether it be in live-action, animation, or a behind-the-scenes documentary. Notably, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi aren't a part of this collection despite Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi appearing as a Force ghost in both films:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Vintage

Disney+

The "Star Wars Vintage" collection includes non-canon projects that were released when George Lucas still had control over Star Wars: