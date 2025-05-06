Disney Plus Just Added a Historic New Star Wars Collection

There's a new Star Wars collection on Disney+, and it has already made history.

With the release of Tales of the Underworld, Disney+ officially unveiled a brand new collection in its Star Wars library that has made both franchise and Disney+ history. Tales of the Underworld premiered on Star Wars Day (May 4) on Disney+, continuing the anthology-style Tales of the... series of animated shorts. The show features seven actors from other Star Wars projects.

After all six episodes of Tales of the Underworld premiered on Disney+, the platform created a new collection of Star Wars projects titled "Star Wars Tales." The collection includes Tales of the Jedi, Tales of the Empire, and the newly released Tales of the Underworld. With the release of this collection, Disney+ history was made as it is the only Star Wars collection to feature Star Wars projects exclusively distributed by Disney.

Star Wars Tales Collection on Disney+
Other collections, such as the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" collection, feature projects that were made in the Disney era, but they also include projects from when George Lucas was the mastermind behind the franchise. The "Star Wars Tales" collection does not include any projects from Lucas' time. It is also worth mentioning that the "Star Wars Tales" collection made even more history as it is the first Star Wars collection to only feature projects that are Disney+ originals.

However, "Star Wars Tales" continues to make history as it is also the only Star Wars Disney+ collection to feature only animated projects.

The Star Wars Tales Collection banner on Disney+
The banner featured at the top of the "Star Wars Tales" collection has three distinct sections that highlight the two main characters from each show. The left side features Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee as they represent Tales of the Empire, the middle includes Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku from Tales of the Jedi, and then the right side showcases Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane from Tales of the Underworld.

Including "Star Wars Tales," Disney+ has five total collections under its Star Wars umbrella.

Every Star Wars Collection on Disney+

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Skywalker Saga Collection on Disney+
The "Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga" collection on Disney+ features all nine feature films that are a part of the Skywalker Saga. It notably does not include Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels (which is now available to watch for free on YouTube), even though they closely tie in to the Skywalker Saga:

  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker 

Star Wars: Darth Vader

The Darth Vader Collection on Disney+
The "Star Wars: Darth Vader" collection features nearly every project that includes Darth Vader on-screen, even if they are not in canon (the LEGO specials). The only project missing from this collection is The Clone Wars, but that is likely because Vader only makes a brief appearance at the end of the last episode:

  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Star Wars Rebels
  • Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Star Wars: Ahsoka
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Raid on Coruscant
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Race for the Holocrons
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Escape from the Jedi Temple
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Clash of the Skywalkers
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Duel of the Skywalkers

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Obi-Wan Kenobi collection on Disney+
Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" collection features every Star Wars project that highlights Obi-Wan Kenobi as a character, whether it be in live-action, animation, or a behind-the-scenes documentary. Notably, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi aren't a part of this collection despite Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi appearing as a Force ghost in both films:

  • Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
  • Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Vintage

The Star Wars Vintage collection on Disney+
The "Star Wars Vintage" collection includes non-canon projects that were released when George Lucas still had control over Star Wars:

  • Droids
  • Caravan of Courage
  • The Story of the Faithful Wookie
  • Ewoks
  • Star Wars Clone Wars (2D Micro-Series)
  • Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
