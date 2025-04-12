Disney Confirms 7 Star Wars Actors Returning for Disney+ Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars fans will see seven tenured franchise actors return in Disney+'s new animated series, Tales of the Underworld.

Many are gearing up for the release of Andor Season 2 on April 22, but Star Wars recently announced that an animated series titled Tales of the Underworld will premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4.

The show will feature six shorts, like Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, and, according to the trailer that was released, will follow Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress.

Returning Actors & Characters for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Disney and Star Wars confirmed that seven actors who have played in a Star Wars project before will return for Tales of the Underworld, but some aren't playing the same characters they were cast as before.

Nika Futterman - Asajj Ventress

Disney+

Nika Futterman will reprise her role as Asajj Ventress in Tales of the Underworld (Ventress' return isn't surprising since a return for her was already confirmed). Futterman portrayed Ventress in multiple Star Wars titles, including The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch.

In Tales of the Underworld, Ventress' journey after turning away from the dark side will be further explored. As showcased in the trailer, she will continue to carry and fight with her yellow lightsaber.

The footage also proved that Ventress will be taking care of a young Force user who will also have a lightsaber. Ventress will even face off with an Inquisitor at one point in the series.

Corey Burton - Cad Bane

Disney+

Corey Burton is another Star Wars veteran returning for Tales of the Underworld as Cad Bane. Burton voiced Bane in both live-action and animation, appearing in The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett (Bane's first appearance in live-action).

Bane will come face-to-face with someone from his past who is now a marshal ready to oppose Bane.

The trailer for Tales of the Underworld featured Bane in a spaghetti Western-style standoff, similar to the one he had with Boba Fett, which resulted in Bane's death.

Artt Butler - Niro

Disney+

Artt Butler will come back to the galaxy far, far away for Tales of the Underworld to voice Niro.

Butler previously played in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he voiced Admiral Ackbar, who was only a captain at that time.

Clare Grant - Latts Razzi

Clare Grant

The last time fans saw Latts Razzi was in The Clone Wars Season 5, Episode 14. She appeared in a few episodes of The Clone Wars and was voiced by Clare Grant, who will voice the character yet again in Tales of the Underworld.

Latts can be seen on the official poster for Tales of the Underworld, and since her character was also present in the canon novel Dark Disciple, it can be inferred that she will be part of Ventress' storyline.

Dawn-Lyen Gardner

Dawn-Lyen Gardner

Dawn-Lyen Gardner previously played Steela Gerrera (Saw Gerrera's sister) in the Onderon arc in The Clone Wars Season 5.

Gardner will return to the Star Wars universe in Tales of the Underworld, but it is unclear who she will play. Unless she appears in some sort of flashback, Gerrera will not make an appearance in Tales of the Underworld since she died in The Clone Wars.

Eric Lopez

Eric Lopez

Eric Lopez was also confirmed to be in Tales of the Underworld. Lopez was credited for playing two characters in Star Wars Rebels: Jonner Jin and Nazhros Oleg.

Both of those characters only appeared in one episode each of Rebels, so it is highly unlikely that Lopez will be playing one of them.

AJ LoCascio

AJ LoCascio

AJ LoCascio voiced Han Solo in multiple past projects. For example, he was credited as Han in a Forces of Destiny episode and two LEGO specials.

It is possible that LoCascio could reprise his role as Han in Tales of the Underworld. The setting for the show seems exactly like the type of place Han would be before the events of A New Hope, so he could make a cameo appearance. However, it is also possible that LoCascio could be playing a brand-new character.