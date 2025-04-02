Disney+ Announces New Star Wars Villains TV Series Releasing Next Month

A new animated Star Wars Disney+ series will officially premiere in May.

Star Wars' next Disney+ series will be Andor Season 2, which premieres its 12-episode run on Tuesday, April 22. This comes several months after the last live-action project, Skeleton Crew, wrapped up in January.

Star Wars Announces Tales of the Underworld, Releasing Next Month

Lucasfilm announced Tales of the Underworld as a new anthology series of animated shorts that will premiere on Disney+ next month on Sunday, May 4, to mark the annual Star Wars Day celebration.

The announcement was accompanied by the first trailer for Tales of the Underworld and an official poster featuring its Star Wars cast.

The series, created by Dave Filoni, is the latest successor to 2022's Tales of the Jedi and 2024's Tales of the Empire, which told stories featuring Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, Barriss Offee, and Morgan Elsbeth.

Like its predecessors, the series will feature three shorts each for two characters—this time, The Clone Wars icons Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress.

Tales of the Underworld will premiere on the heels of Andor Season 2, debuting between its second (Episodes 4-6) and third (Episodes 7-9) weeks.

An official press release teased Tales of the Underworld's focus on the "criminal underbelly" of the galaxy far, far away. It teased Asajj Ventress is "given a new chance at life" and will go on the run with "an unexpected new ally" while Cad Bane "faces his past when he confronts an old friend."

"The popular series, which began in 2022 with “Tales of the Jedi” and continued in 2024 with “Tales of the Empire,” this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law."

Nika Futterman and Corey Burton will reprise their roles as Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane, respectively, alongside fellow cast members Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Tales of the Underworld is written by Matt Michnovetz, who has penned episodes of The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Bad Batch, and Tales of the Empire, while he is also a credited writer on the Star Wars Jedi games.

Runtimes for Star Wars' past Tales shorts ranged from 14 to 19 minutes, and the new Bounty Hunter episodes ought to follow suit.

Breaking Down Star Wars' Tales of the Underworld Trailer

Alongside the announcement, Star Wars released the first trailer for Tales of the Underworld, featuring a peak at the six shorts with Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane.

Asajj Ventress was once a Sith assassin and apprentice to Count Dooku, until she liberated himself from him to become a successful Bounty Hunter.

Bounty Hunter Cad Bane made his live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett, where he was seemingly killed by the titular Bounty Hunter, although Lucasfilm has since teased his potential resurrection after his Disney+ death.

Circling back to Asajj Ventress' "unexpected new ally," it seems she will join forces with a young force-user with a blue lightsaber in at least one short.

Cad Bane will engage in a classic Western shootout with a fellow Duros and his former "best friend," who he declares "took everything from [him]."

As Cad Bane faces off against a former friend, the trailer sees Asajj Ventress taking on what appears to be a new Inquisitor wielding a red lightsaber.

The series' poster notably featured Latts Razzi, a Theelin bounty hunter who debuted in The Clone Wars and worked several jobs with Asajj Ventress.

The full trailer for Tales of the Underworld can be watched below: