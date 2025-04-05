Star Wars Just Unveiled Its 16th Inquisitor on New Disney+ Show

The trailer for Star Wars' new animated series, Tales of the Underworld, already confirmed that a new Inquisitor will be introduced, meaning that the galaxy far, far away will now include at least 16 named Inquisitors in canon.

After Tales of the Jedi was a major success for Lucasfilm on Disney+, the company decided to follow up with Tales of the Empire. It was recently announced that a third Tales of project will soon be released, this time focusing on the mysterious underworld in the galaxy.

Tales of the Underworld is set to release on Disney+ on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day. The series will be comprised of six shorts and will seemingly focus on Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. Most likely, three shorts will center around Ventress and the other three on Bane.

Star Wars Unveils New Inquisitor in Tales of the Underworld

Lucasfilm

On April 2, Star Wars announced Tales of the Underworld, a brand new Disney+ series focusing on the adventures of Asajj Ventress (who was already confirmed to be in more projects after her appearance in The Bad Batch) and Cad Bane set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Along with the announcement came an official trailer and a poster for the upcoming series. In the trailer, a new Inquisitor was revealed. Their name or species wasn't provided, but they sported a special helmet and the standard double-bladed spinning lightsaber that Inquisitors use.

In the trailer, the new Inquisitor can be seen in a standoff with Ventress, who is now using a yellow lightsaber. In another portion of the footage, Ventress and the Inquisitor can be seen dueling in some sort of hangar with a ship nearby.

This mystery Inquisitor was also featured on the official poster for Tales of the Underworld. The poster gives fans a better look at the Inquisitor's pointed helmet and glowing eyes.

With the introduction of this Inquisitor (assuming the show will reveal their name), they will be the 16th named Inquisitor in Star Wars canon, joining the Inquisitors below:

The Grand Inquisitor

Disney+

The Grand Inquisitor was introduced in Star Wars Rebels as the leader of the Inquisitors. He was also seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, where he was seemingly killed. However, his actual death occurred in Rebels Season 1, as that project took place after Obi-Wan Kenobi on the Star Wars timeline.

First Brother (Marrok)

Disney+

The First Brother survived a lot longer than most of the other Inquisitors (and even Darth Vader himself). Known as Marrok at the time of his death, the First Brother started out in the Jedi Order before joining the Inquisitorius during the reign of the Galactic Empire. After the fall of the Empire, Marrok became a mercenary and was killed by Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka featured a fairly major twist regarding Marrok's true identity.

Second Sister (Trilla Suduri)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Second Sister (also known as Trilla Suduri) was the main antagonist of the Jedi: Fallen Order video game. She was a Jedi Padawan (her master was Cere Junda, also from the Jedi game series) before the fall of the Galactic Republic, and eventually turned back to the light before being killed by Darth Vader.

Third Sister (Reva Sevander)

Disney+

The Third Sister was one of the main antagonists of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Her backstory was entirely fleshed out throughout the series, and it was revealed that she had been struck down by Anakin Skywalker as he enacted Order 66 at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Reva redeemed herself at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but was killed in the show's original script.

Fourth Sister (Lyn Rakish)

Disney+

The Fourth Sister, who also went by the name of Lyn Rakish before joining the Inquisitorius, was present in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Tales of the Empire. In the former, she was a main Inquisitor hunting down Obi-Wan. In Tales of the Empire, she recruited Barris Offee to the Inquisitorius.

Fifth Brother

Disney+

The Fifth Brother was another Inquisitor who appeared in multiple Star Wars projects (Star Wars Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi). He served the Empire for some time before being killed by Maul in Rebels Season 2 on Malachor.

Sixth Brother (Bil Valen)

The Sixth Brother

The Sixth Brother has not appeared on-screen in any Star Wars projects, but was featured in multiple issues of the 2017 Darth Vader comics and in the Ahsoka novel. The Sixth Brother fought directly alongside Vader on Mon Cala but was later killed by Ahsoka on the planet Raada.

Seventh Sister

Lucasfilm

The Seventh Sister is another Inquisitor who played a major role in Star Wars Rebels, but she also made appearances in the 2017 Darth Vader comics and the Inquisitors comics. Like the Fifth Brother, the Seventh Sister was also killed by Maul on Malachor.

Eighth Brother

Lucasfilm

The Eighth Brother was also featured in the 2017 Darth Vader comics, but his only on-screen appearance was in the Season 2 finale of Rebels. He was killed in that episode after Kanan Jarrus damaged his lightsaber, causing it to malfunction when he tried to fly. The malfunction resulted in the Eighth Brother falling to his death.

Ninth Sister (Masana Tide)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Ninth Sister was another main antagonist of the Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor video games. Her most notable duels occurred on Kashyyyk and Coruscant with Cal Kestis, who killed her in the latter battle.

Tenth Brother (Prosset Dibs)

The Tenth Brother

The Tenth Brother was once a Jedi Master. He became an Inquisitor after the fall of the Republic, and notably betrayed Mace Windu, which caused him to be cast out of the Jedi Order and sent to rehabilitation. The Tenth Brother was killed by clones on Mon Cala when a Jedi manipulated the clones to enact Order 66 on the fallen Jedi.

Eleventh Brother

Disney+

Not much is known about the Eleventh Brother since he has only briefly appeared in Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire. In Tales of the Jedi, he dueled with Ahsoka Tano in a farming village. The duel ended when Ahsoka killed the Eleventh Brother with his own lightsaber.

Thirteenth Sister (Iskat Akaris)

The Thirteenth Sister

The Thirteenth Sister appeared in the Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade novel and two Darth Vader comics. She was in a relationship with Tualon Yaluna, and after Darth Vader found out about it, he tried to kill them. They managed to escape briefly and flee to Coruscant, but Vader followed.

The couple got the upper hand on Vader, but he ultimately froze them with the Force and killed them both.

Tualon Yaluna

Tualon Yaluna

Tualon Yaluna was also a former Jedi turned Inquisitor, but his official title was never revealed. As mentioned, he was in a relationship with the Thirteenth Sister, which was forbidden in the Inquisitorius. Therefore, he was ultimately killed by Darth Vader on Coruscant alongside his lover.

Barriss Offee

Disney+

After orchestrating a bombing at the Jedi Temple, Barriss Offee was expelled from the Order. Following the rise of the Empire, she was recruited into the Inquisitorius, but could not carry out her duties, leading to her exile. The Fourth Sister eventually found her, but Barriss did not revert to her old ways.

Tales of the Underworld will be released on Disney+ on May 4.