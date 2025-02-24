Andor Season 2 Celebrates Release Date With New Trailer

While fans knew when it was coming, Star Wars is reminding audiences about Andor Season 2's impending release date with the release of its debut trailer.

Andor Season 2 Trailer Celebrates April Release

Andor

Andor Season 2 is ready to kick off its promotional cycle, with its debut trailer celebrating its upcoming April release date.

The first trailer for Andor Season 2 reconfirmed the show's hotly-anticipated April 22, 2025 release date, while teasing fans with what is to come in this next batch of episodes.

With less than 60 days until Andor's incoming return, fans had grown antsy for a deeper look at Tony Gilroy's latest adventure in the galaxy far, far away, but the wait is finally over.

Andor

The just-over-90-second teaser, set to Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now," teases the plot of rebellion that is to come, following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor becoming a proper insurgent against the Empire during the events of Season 1.

It also showcased some first looks at some legacy characters from elsewhere in the Star Wars universe making their Andor debut as a part of its second batch of episodes.

Andor

First looks at Rogue One characters Imperial Director Orson Callan Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) and wise-cracking security droid K-2S0 (voiced by Alan Tudyk) were given as a part of the brief tease, hinting at even more connective tissue between the streaming series and the 2016 Star Wars film.

Also included were short glimpses at returning characters like Kyle Soller's Syril Karn, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, and Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma among many others.

See the full trailer for Andor Season 2 below:

