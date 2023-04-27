New Andor Season 2 Set Photos Confirm Return of Another Rogue One Character

New images from the set of Andor Season 2 revealed another character from Rogue One will be returning for some more action.

Those who watched Andor’s first season will know that the show had plenty of direct ties to the events and characters of the 2016 Star Wars film—which makes sense, seeing as the Disney+ series is a prequel to it.

This included the involvement of Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, Duncan Pow’s Ruescott Melshi, and Forest Whittaker’s Saw Gerrera.

Now, new set photos reveal another familiar face as the show’s timeline gets closer and closer to the events of Rogue One.

Another Rogue One Character Returns

New set photos from Andor Season 2, as reported by the UK's Newbury Today, reveal the return of another familiar face.

That character is none other than Moroff, a Gigoran who was a part of Saw Gerrera's militia group in Rogue One.

Lucasfilm

With Moroff's unique appearance, there's no denying that is exactly who is pictured in the newly released set images.

But what are they up to? It's impossible to tell exactly, with no further information available.

It's likely that, at the very least, the Gigoran will appear in a sequence when one of the show's leading characters visits Saw's base of operations like Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael did in Season 1.

Originally Moroff was a part of the Scariff scenes in Rogue One, as evidenced by the behind-the-scenes image below. However, in the final version of the movie, the alien cannot be spotted at any point in the battle.

Lucasfilm

Who Else Will Show Up in Andor’s Second Season

While Moroff isn’t a major recognizable character in the slightest, it’s always exciting to see a familiar face. After all, the franchise is also known for making stars out of fringe characters.

Another name viewers should expect to show up is K2SO proper. While the same droid series showed up in Season 1, none of them were the fateful Alan Tudyk.

Season 2 of Cassian Andor’s exciting Disney+ series will also be bringing back surprise faces from its first episodes, including Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy. The character, who served time manufacturing parts for the Death Star alongside Cassian, was assumed to be dead when he didn’t make it out with everyone else.

As exciting as returning characters from Andor are, there are others who could be just as thrilling.

Given all the Rebel activity, bringing in Thrawn for a multi-episode arc could be organic and tons of fun. In a similar fashion, having Andor’s cell of the rebellion crossing paths with anyone from the Ghost crew (say, Hera or Sabine) would be just as awesome.

Either way, fans are extremely excited to see what Tony Gilroy has in store for audiences in the show’s second season. Many feel that the first set of episodes is some of the best Star Wars ever created—so, no pressure or anything.

Andor Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+, while Season 2 is expected in the fall of 2024.