Star Wars Rebels' Hera Syndulla Makes Live-Action Debut (Photo)

New footage from Star Wars Celebration showed off the first look at Hera Syndulla on Disney+ after her move from the animated Star Wars Rebels.

Hera Syndulla served as a key supporting character during Rebels' impressive four-season run, teaming up with Ahsoka Tano, Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and more in their fight against the Empire.

Now, with Disney+ going deeper into its catalog of Star Wars characters on the live-action front, this animated series is about to take the spotlight on a new level.

Only a week after Zeb Orellios made his live-action debut in "Chapter 21" of The Mandalorian, it's now time for Hera to make the same jump from animation to live-action.

Hera Syndulla Makes Live-Action Debut

Star Wars

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Disney and Lucasfilm showed off the first full look at Hera Syndulla in the first official trailer for the new Ahsoka series.

This footage also confirmed that Hera will be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is also Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor's real-life spouse.

Hera is shown piloting what is likely the Ghost, the same ship she piloted for years in Star Wars Rebels, as she sports her classic tendrils and a flight cap with goggles:

Star Wars

The full teaser trailer for Ahsoka can be seen below:

How Big Will Hera Syndulla's Role in Ahsoka Be?

With Hera serving as one of the biggest characters from Star Wars Rebels, fans are expecting her to play a major supporting role alongside Ahsoka Tano after their animated adventures together.

And after Mary Elizabeth Winstead was cast in the series without a confirmed role, seeing her take on this memorable role will only increase anticipation for what's on the way.

When fans last saw Hera, she had fought in the battle of Endor and given birth to her and Kanan Jarrus' son, Jacen, following Ezra Bridger's disappearance. And with Ezra confirmed to return in the Ahsoka series, played by Eman Esfandi, it will only be a matter of time before the Star Wars Rebels crew is reunited in live-action.

The first trailer for the show didn't tease much in terms of the plot, although it's been confirmed that Ahsoka and the Rebels crew will come face-to-face with a resurgent Grand Admiral Thrawn along the way.

But once Hera Syndulla rejoins the rest of her old squad, who were also shown for the first time in this trailer, there's no telling what kind of mayhem will be in store for this new adventure.

Ahsoka is now confirmed to debut on Disney+ this summer.