The Mandalorian Brings Key Star Wars Rebels Character to Live-Action (Rumor)

A notable character from Star Wars Rebels might just make an appearance in the current season of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars Rebels has a lot to like about it. The four-season animated series had lovable characters and compelling plot lines, and it also introduced a vast amount of lore to the Star Wars galaxy.

Certain characters from Rebels have also made the jump to live-action or are confirmed to do so in future projects. Bo-Katan Kryze is a key player on The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka is set to bring back Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, among others.

Rebels’ Fenn Rau Rumored To Join The Mandalorian

Lucasfilm

Fenn Rau, the Mandalorian warrior and Protector of Concord Dawn, might be a part of The Mandalorian Season 3, according to a new rumor from MakingStarWars. And what’s more, he’ll reportedly be played by Kevin McKidd in his live-action incarnation. McKidd voiced Rau in seven episodes of Star Wars Rebels.

Additionally, the actor was apparently spotted on the set of The Mandalorian last year, lending credence to this rumor.

Lucasfilm

Rau was a veteran of the Clone Wars and during the Galactic Civil War, he ended up captured by Phoenix Squadron after he attacked their convoy. He was then apprehended by the Rebels but eventually agreed to join their cause.

Where Might Rau Show Up in The Mandalorian

Just going by the footage shown for Season 3, Din Djarin seems to be building an alliance with fellow Mandalorians. Various characters in Mandalorian armor can be seen in trailers and promos for the series.

Might Fenn Rau be among them? It’s unknown where he ended up after Star Wars Rebels, but he was last seen swearing his allegiance to Bo-Katan, along with the other Mando clans. Fans now know that Bo Katan didn’t stay in power for long and her once loyal followers have scattered.

So, with a connection to Bo-Katan firmly established, it makes a lot of sense that Din Djarin and Bo could have a run-in with Fenn Rau at some point during this season.

As indicated above, these Mando-Verse live-action series have been bringing in quite a few characters from the animated side of Star Wars, including bounty hunter Cad Bane and the aforementioned members of the Ghost Crew.

The Mandalorian drops new episodes every Wednesday, only on Disney+.