Did Ahsoka’s Sabine Just Appear In The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer?

Some fans believe that Sabine Wren made an appearance in the latest trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3.

The Mandalorian is set to return to Disney+ on March 1 with Season 3 of the hit series. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is set to take Grogu with him to the planet Mandalore so that he can be forgiven for removing his helmet and showing his face to other people.

A new trailer was recently released for the upcoming season, teasing what is to come as the show comes back for the first time in over two years. In the footage, a quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of some Mandalorians in action was shown, and one of them had a striking resemblance to a character that will play a major role in Ahsoka - Sabine Wren.

Did Sabine Wren Appear in The Mandalorian Trailer?

A trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian was recently revealed, and some fans believe that Sabine Wren made a quick appearance near the end of the footage. Sabine is a Mandalorian that debuted in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series and is set to play a major role in the upcoming Ahsoka show.

The Mandalorian

The character that was shown in the trailer bears a striking resemblance to Sabine's character design and color scheme in Rebels. The helmets of both characters seem to have the same thin shape, with a dark red top and a light gray section below the eyes. It is also noteworthy that both characters appear to be female.

Star Wars

However, while the helmets look similar, the body armor of the two characters is different. Sabine is an artist that has spray painted her armor in a unique way, and the Mandalorian in the trailer seems to have body armor that is all one color.

Star Wars Rebels

It is possible, though, that Sabine could have changed the design of her armor in order to fit in a little better, or perhaps even be a little more discreet.

Since the release of the trailer, fans have been debating whether the character is Sabine or someone else on Reddit. Soon after the trailer dropped, user u/FC_W asked the question, "Did we get a split second shot of Sabine toward the end?"

In response, u/whb753 was fairly confident that it was the Mandalorian from Clan Wren, saying, "Yes, I think so! Surprised no one else mentioned it."

Reddit user u/sarahrahjane was also in agreement, adding that it could explain why Lucasfilm announced Natalie Liu Bordizzo's casting "so early and prominently:"

"Oh shit. That would explain them announcing her casting so early and prominently for Ahsoka"

U/Fuchy stated that the Mandalorian in the trailer has different armor than Sabine, and also doesn't believe that a character that important would be revealed that quickly in a trailer:

"Nice catch, but I don’t think so. They wouldn’t reveal her with a blink and you miss it-scene like this and if you look closely this person’s armor is almost a 100% blue, Sabine’s should be way more colorful. And she doesn’t wear a brown skirt like that. (Of course she could change her look but that’s like making Boba Fett red all of a sudden.)"

In response, u/Zoomun also thinks that the character isn't Sabine due to the difference in the armor, but then adds that she could have painted over the design she has in Rebels:

"I really want to believe that’s Sabine as her being in Mandalorian season 3 has been my theory since season 2 but I don’t think that’s her. I went back to the final rebels scene and her helmet colors don’t seem to match. Though I suppose it is Sabine so she could have just painted it again. I also think they’ll try to keep her secret until the episodes air. Hope I’m wrong."

U/pauloh1998 is in agreement with the people that don't think the character is Sabine, saying "Def a random Mandalorian."

Could Sabine be in The Mandalorian?

It is highly unlikely that the character in the trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian is Sabine Wren. Lucasfilm has kept major character appearances extremely secret for the most part, and when they do come into the fold, it is usually in a major way.

Sabine became one of the biggest characters in the modern era of Star Wars thanks to Rebels. Many fans have anxiously awaited her live-action debut, so it seems unlikely that Lucasfilm would include her in a trailer unless it was a major jaw-dropping reveal as the last shot of the footage.

However, that doesn't mean that Sabine will be absent from the show. Din has developed a relationship with Ahsoka, and since Ahsoka is so close to Sabine, it is not out of the question that they could both appear in the show at some point.

It does seem like Sabine's first live-action appearance will be in Ahsoka, though, since that show is going to almost be a sequel to Rebels. With that being said, if Sabine were to be a character in The Mandalorian, it probably won't be until Season 4.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.