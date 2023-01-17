Star Wars' Battle Droids Make First Live-Action Return Since the Prequels

The Mandalorian's Season 3 trailer included battle droids from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been a long time coming; but from what Lucasfilm teased in the series' latest trailer, it was worth the wait.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the Disney+ season teaser was a literal bounty of content for fans to dissect, courtesy of visuals of Mandalore, Coruscant, and possibly more of Grogu's Order 66 memories.

But interestingly enough, those clips weren't the only references to the Star Wars prequels and its occupants.

Battle Droids Return in The Mandalorian Season 3

For the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, functioning prequel trilogy battle droids were featured in live-action in the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3.

The droids can be seen in what looks like a droid-filled cantina at the 1:17 minute mark of the Disney+ series trailer.

Disney+

The following is a closer look at the pre-Imperial "clankers."

Disney+

Battle droids made their theatrical debut in 1999's The Phantom Menace.

These largely computer-generated droids made up the Separatist forces during the Clone Wars and often fought against the Galactic Republic's clone troopers.

Following the Clone Wars, both clones and battle droids were replaced with Storm Troopers.

However, The Mandalorian's third season isn't the first live-action project to include this type of droid, nor is it the first recent Star Wars project to feature the prequel reference.

Back in 2019, a B1 battle droid could be seen behind C-3PO during a scene in a trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, as noted by The Direct.

The Direct

What makes The Mandalorian trailer different, however, is that the battle droids appear to be activated, functioning, and practical as opposed to CGI.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!