The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals More Jedi In New Trailer

Mandalorian Season 3 jedi
By Russ Milheim Posted:

A new glimpse at The Mandalorian's third season landed, and it includes a glimpse of more Jedi who aren't Ahsoka or Luke Skywalker.

Mandalorian's New Trailer is Here

A new trailer for the highly anticipated Season 3 of the Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian is here, and it features some spectacular new footage.

One of the new scenes shown happens to include a group of Jedi who look to be a part of the Order 66 flashback seen in The Book of Boba Fett.

Star Wars, Jedi
Lucasfilm

The full trailer can be seen below.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

