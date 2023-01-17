The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals More Jedi In New Trailer

By Russ Milheim Posted:
A new glimpse at The Mandalorian's third season landed, and it includes a glimpse of more Jedi who aren't Ahsoka or Luke Skywalker.
Mandalorian's New Trailer is Here
A new trailer for the highly anticipated Season 3 of the Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian is here, and it features some spectacular new footage.
One of the new scenes shown happens to include a group of Jedi who look to be a part of the Order 66 flashback seen in The Book of Boba Fett.
The full trailer can be seen below.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates!
