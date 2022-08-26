Ahsoka: First Look at Live-Action Sabine Teased In New Sketch (Photo)

Ahsoka is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects in the Star Wars franchise. The character's introduction in The Mandalorian was a big moment for fans, and to have her turn around and get a series so quickly was exciting. But, for many, Anakin's former padawan might not be the biggest draw—that might go to the introduction of Sabine Wren.

The colorful Mandalorian was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, but she has never seen live-action yet. However, late last year, it was revealed that Natasha Liu Bordizzo was set to bring her to life for the Ahsoka show.

Sadly, fans haven't had any good look at the character yet, despite Ahsoka having already started production. The closest fans have gotten has been a brief teaser shown at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, which only included a brief shot of Sabine from behind.

Now, thanks to a birthday gift for the actress, fans might have an idea of how Sabine will translate to live-action.

First Look at Live-Action Sabine?

Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo has taken to Instagram to share a gift given to her by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni for her birthday.

The poster is themed around Sabine, who she'll be playing in the upcoming Disney+ series, and is signed by various names across its face. The actress added the captain, "Will cherish this gift forever x" to it on her Story.

If one looks closely at the piece of art, she'll notice that there's a sketch in the middle, drawn by Dave Filoni, with his autograph underneath of it. Could this be a brief glimpse at what the character will look like in live-action?

In comparison to the last time fans saw her in Star Wars: Rebels, it's not as short as it was.

Instead, it does seem to match up to some of her earlier looks on the animated show.

Sabine's Much-Anticipated Arrival is Getting Closer

Something just feels right about fans' first look at Sabine Wren being via a hand-drawn sketch on an artistic poster. Hopefully, Dave Filoni was well aware of how fitting it was as he was putting marker to the poster.

But when might fans actually get a proper look at the character? Sadly, it might not happen for quite some time. Ahsoka isn't bound to hit Disney+ until after The Mandalorian's third season is done, and that doesn't even start up until February 2023. Hopefully, Lucasfilm will at least be a little generous and offer up a trailer at some point as Mando's third adventure is airing.

Maybe Sabine has been cast for so long due to her character popping up at some point in the next season of Mando. It would make sense. After all, the show has a deep connection with everything Mandalorian, so it's the perfect place to introduce her to audiences before she goes on to help Ahsoka find Ezra and Thawn in their Disney+ show.

Ahsoka is expected to arrive at some point in 2023.