Ahsoka Disney+ Star Reveals Major Thrawn Plotpoint In Spin-off

Next year, Lucasfilm and Disney+ will bring Rosario Dawson into her own solo series as Ahsoka Tano, aptly going under the title of Ahsoka for the streaming series. This will serve as a spin-off from both the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Dawson's debut as Ahsoka in The Mandalorian as fans hope to see a number of key plot threads revisited next year.

One of the biggest threads that remains unanswered is the mystery behind Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen fighting Ahsoka and her cohorts in Star Wars: Rebels. Rumors have even teased that Thrawn was set for his live-action debut in Ahsoka, although no specific casting announcement has been made ahead of the series' release.

With no plot details confirmed for Ahsoka as filming continues to move forward, Thrawn remains one of the fans' biggest questions, especially with his absence in the story since his last appearance in Rebels. Thankfully, in her latest public appearance, starring actress Rosario Dawson seemed to answer some of those questions when asked about the villain's place in the story.

Rosario Dawson on Thrawn Story in Ahsoka

Star Wars

Appearing at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, via Laughing Place, Ahsoka leading actress Rosario Dawson confirmed that Grand Admiral Thrawn will be a major part of the new Disney+ series.

When asked about where Thrawn is, Dawson joked about him being "incognito" before asking if they could get Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch from the Marvel universe to help out. She also noted specifically that Ahsoka Tano and her team are "really trying to track [Thrawn] down," indicating how big that plotline is:

“That dude, man…incognito. Maybe we get the Scarlet Witch to help us, she can jump through Multiverses, right? Let’s go, girl! Yeah, I mean, that’s a really big key kind of giveaway in Mando about what my show could potentially be about. Obviously, we are really trying to track [Thrawn] down, so we'll see what happens…”

Dawson Ready to Face Thrawn Again

When fans last saw Grand Admiral Thrawn, he had taken Ezra Miller and disappeared into the vast reaches of space, leaving plenty of unfinished business with Ahsoka Tano. Dawson seems to confirm that he's still eluded the former Jedi Master by the time Ahsoka begins and that she'll be on a vigorous search for him after her last appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

With so little known about Ahsoka during the filming process, there's a chance that Thrawn could fill the main antagonist role by the time the show's first season comes to an end. Depending on how long Lucasfilm wants to continue developing Thrawn in the live-action Mandoverse, this could only be the start of his reign, as Ahsoka looks to take him down once and for all.

Dawson and crew are still at least a few months to a year away from bringing their show to Disney+, but once it moves closer to its release, fans should learn much more about Thrawn's involvement in this expansive plot.

Ahsoka is currently filming and will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2023.