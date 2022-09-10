First Look at Ahsoka In Live-Action Disney+ Show (Photos)

Ahsoka Tano became one of the most popular faces in all of Star Wars after appearing in the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Her story continued in Star Wars Rebels, which is set over a decade later in the timeline, before finally making her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

After appearing in The Mandalorian, it was confirmed that Dawson would be headlining a Star Wars show of her own titled Ahsoka. Due to the ending of Rebels, and her ongoing interest in Grand Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka's self-titled show will feature the character in search of Ezra Bridger, with Hera and Sabine Wren at her side. It was just recently revealed that actor Eman Esfandi will be the one to portray Ezra in the upcoming series.

It was previously confirmed that Sabine would be played by actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo, but no official images or footage had been revealed of her in full Mandalorian armor. However, now that Disney's D23 Expo is finally here, fans have gotten their first glimpse of what the character will look like in the show.

Lucasfilm Reveals First Look at Ahsoka's Sabine Wren

During Lucasfilm's presentation at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Dave Filoni revealed the first looks at Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Ahsoka

The still image features Sabine looking at the mural of the Ghost crew that she painted at the end of Star Wars Rebels.

Ahsoka

An image of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano was also officially revealed, featuring the character standing in the middle of a dark, empty room.

Ahsoka

When the Ahsoka series was being showcased during the presentation, another image of Dawson in full costume was shown on the screen, but it appears to be from Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The character's lekku (head tails) have been confirmed to be longer in Ahsoka, and the length matches what was seen in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

A Continuation of Rebels

When Ahsoka was announced, it was expected to act as a sequel to Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka is still actively on the hunt for Ezra in The Mandalorian, even though it has been around 10 years since his disappearance, so it wasn't a surprise when other characters from the animated show were confirmed to be major characters as well.

Lucasfilm has been extremely secretive about who will be playing familiar characters, with the exception of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine. However, they still have yet to show her face, and this image of her side is the only glimpse that they have revealed.

When it comes to the likes of Hera and Thrawn, there still has not been an official word on who will play them. It has been rumored that Lars Mikkelsen, the actor that voiced Thrawn in Rebels, will be coming back in live-action, but until Lucasfilm has broken its silence on the matter, it is best to not establish any expectations.

Hera was reportedly featured in a teaser for Ahsoka that debuted exclusively at Star Wars Celebration, but her face was not shown, just as Sabine's wasn't in this image. Many people have theorized that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be playing the Twi'lek since she was cast in an unnamed role earlier in the year, but only time will tell if that is true or not.

If this released image of Sabine proves anything, it is that Star Wars Rebels will be a must-watch project prior to Ahsoka. The mural that Sabine is looking at in the still is extremely important in the last episode of Rebels, and most of the characters that are featured on it will have roles in the upcoming Disney+ series.