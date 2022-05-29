Star Wars Reveals Major Change to Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka In New Show (Photo)

Despite having spent her first decade in the Star Wars canon confined to animation, Ahsoka Tano stands among the most popular characters in the galaxy far, far away. Anakin Skywalker's Padawan was made famous through her role in all seven seasons of The Clone Wars, the four seasons of Rebels, and most recently her live-action appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Rosario Dawson brought Ahsoka to life for the first time in live-action, while also showcasing the first time the Jedi hero has appeared beyond the pre-original trilogy timeline. With a character with as unique a design as Ahsoka, translating her from animation was a tough task for Lucasfilm, especially considering how drastically her design has evolved over the years.

Star Wars

As Dawson prepares to reprise her role in the Ahsoka Disney+ series, which has just recently begun filming, fans have spotted a change in design from her last live-action role.

Ahsoka Receives Major Change for Disney+ Series

A behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series revealed the Togruta Jedi will have longer lekku (head tails) in her solo debut compared to The Mandalorian.

Lucasfilm

In both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka's lekku end around her chest, while the updated design appears to stretch further down with a darker shade of blue mixed in.

Ahsoka has been through many visual overhauls since her debut in 2008 across The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, and now her own Disney+ series.

Lucasfilm

Each of her different designs has come with varying lengths of lekku and montrals (head horns).

So Why the Change?

Ahsoka's live-action appearances to date have most closely resembled her appearance in The Clone Wars Season 7 a logical move since they both debuted under Disney and at similar times. Moving forward, her updated design for her solo debut appears far closer to the one seen in Star Wars: Rebels, a series that is expected to have a strong influence on Ahsoka.

Lucasfilm

Disney has yet to offer a canon explanation for the varying designs of Ahsoka, with the real-world reasoning simply coming down to different artistic directions and stylistic decisions. Ultimately, the shorter look present in The Clone Wars appears fitting for her younger and sillier self, while her Rebels and Ahsoka design seems far more appropriate for the experienced Jedi she is today.

At the time of writing, Ahsoka began filming a matter of weeks ago, meaning a trailer was absent from the Star Wars Celebration showcase. With The Mandalorian Season 3 setting a February 2023 release date, the Jedi-centric series ought to arrive around the middle of next year, indicating a long wait for the first proper look at Ahsoka's updated design.

The third season of the hit Mandalorian series is currently set to be the next entry in the MandoVerse, unfortunately suggesting an extended absence for Ahsoka on screens. Although there's always the chance she shows up during Obi-Wan Kenobi which just premiered its first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.