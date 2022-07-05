Star Wars: Ahsoka Actress Teases ‘High Stakes’ of Disney+ Spin-off

Ahsoka Tano has been an integral part of Star Wars canon since her first debut in 2008. However, it took her over eleven years to actually make it into a live-action project. In this case, it was in none other than The Mandalorian. Her arrival on the scene was so popular, that the character very quickly got her own solo series greenlit by Lucasfilm.

Sadly, that particular Disney+ series is quite a ways off. But it hasn’t kept people from being excited about it.

At the recent Star Wars Celebration, Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni revealed that alongside Rosario Dawson’s titular character, some other fan favorites would be joining along for the ride; Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper, to name a few. Plot details are thin, but the story seems to be both a continuation from where Ahsoka was last seen in The Book of Boba Fett and from the animated show Star Wars: Rebels.

With the show’s production now in full swing, a new interview from its cast members has teased the high stakes on the line for Ahsoka and company.

Disney+’s Ahsoka Raises the Stakes

Star Wars

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Ahsoka actresses Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo commented on what fans can expect in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Dawson, the woman behind Ahsoka Tano herself, noted how in her two live-action appearances, fans haven’t gotten much of her as a character and that “even fans who’ve lived with her for so long don’t know where she’s at now in this journey:”

“Dave and Jon [Favreau] are continuing Star Wars in a way where it can be standalone, but it also makes you hungry for more… there have been two instances where [Ahsoka] shown up on a mission, you see how she’s interacting with folks, but you don’t really get her, per se. Even fans who’ve lived with her for so long don’t know where she’s at now in this journey.”

Bordizzo, who will be playing the Mandalorian Sabine Wren, added how her character “is so fearless and brave” while also teasing the “very high stakes” in play.

“Sabine is so fearless and brave, with so much grace, but she still has flaws… she’s not perfect, she’s on her journey, she’s making mistakes. And it’s very high stakes in this galactic war, to make mistakes.”

For those worried that they might be missing out if they haven’t seen Star Wars: Rebels, don’t fret. Bordizzo assured that “[they’ve] got a standalone chapter as it is:”

“A lot of people have not seen Rebels... It’s great for them to have seen it, but we’ve got a standalone chapter as it is.”

Ahsoka Can’t Arrive Soon Enough

The last time fans saw Sabine was at the end of Star Wars: Rebels, where she was going off with Ahsoka for some unknown reason. While she wasn’t seen when Rosario Dawson’s former Jedi appeared on The Mandalorian, one would have to assume they had already started whatever mission they were on.

The only further hint given to the viewers about what the two are up to has to do with the big-name drop Ahsoka made in her live-action debut: Grand Admiral Thrawn. The last time the villain was seen, Ezra Bridger had just hyper-sped both of them away to an unknown location.

What could they be up to? And what could possibly account for a specific call-out of the show’s high stakes, which could imply consequences on a galactic level? Whatever it is, it feels almost certain that it will be heavily linked to whatever both Ezra and Thrawn are up to.

While neither of them has been officially cast, fans should expect both to factor into Ahsoka in some respect. Those who love Star Wars: Rebels will undoubtedly be pleased to see how it all plays out.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, while Ahsoka is set to debut sometime in 2023.