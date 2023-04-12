Andor Season 2: Disney Announces Surprise Return of [Spoilers]

One major character from Season 1 of Andor appears to be returning for the upcoming second season of the Star Wars series.

Season 2 of Andor is well into production, and fans were just given a sneak peek of what's on the way at the recent Star Wars Celebration in London, England.

It was revealed previously that the upcoming season will tell individual stories in arcs that each last three episodes and the in-universe time between each arc will be one year, leading up to the very beginning of Rogue One.

The footage that was released at Celebration did include many different characters that are set to return in Season 2, but it apparently didn't show everyone.

Andy Serkis to Return in Andor Season 2

According to the official press release from Disney regarding Star Wars Celebration, Kino Loy actor Andy Serkis is set to return in Season 2 of the Andor Disney+ series.

The last time that fans saw Andy Serkis' Kino Loy was in Episode 10's "One Way Out," where he couldn't muster up the courage to make the plunge to safety during the Imperial prison break on Narkina 5.

Disney included Serkis on Andor Season 2's cast list, meaning that the actor is set to come back in some capacity.

Another actor on the list is Muhannad Bahair, who notably didn't appear at all in Season 1 of the series. This indicates that the Season 2 press release did update the cast list from the first season, and including Serkis was no mistake.

Alongside Serkis and Bahair on Andor's Season 2's official cast list are returning stars Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), Adria Arjona (Bix Caleen), Denise Gough (Dedra Meero), Kyle Soller (Syril Karn), and Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma).

How Will Andy Serkis Play Into Andor Season 2?

While Kino's fate was definitely left up in the air, many assumed that he was either killed by the Empire due to the fact that he was helping build parts for the Death Star, or was placed back in the prison indefinitely.

There is a chance that he could have somehow escaped in a different way, but it would be unlikely.

The most likely scenario is that, following the prison break, Kino was captured once again and transferred to another facility off-world.

Due to his many contacts and resources, it wouldn't be a stretch to theorize that Luthen could end up finding the whereabouts of Kino and be interested in bringing him in since he not only worked on the Death Star but also became fairly close to Cassian.

When it comes out, Andy Serkis may not have a major role in Season 2 of Andor, but the veteran actor will apparently return in some capacity.

Season 2 of Andor is set to be released on Disney+ sometime in 2024.