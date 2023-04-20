Andor Season 2 Announces 8 Main Cast Members

Lucasfilm confirmed the seven main characters and cast members in the second season of Andor ahead of its Disney+ premiere.

Andor Season 1 quickly became one of Star Wars’ most successful stories to date, with Season 2 already well into production as it gets ready to continue Cassian Andor’s adventures.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm and Disney provided the first full look at the show’s next 12 episodes, which will span over a few years of Andor’s life before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Although only a few details are known about this next season, fans recently got confirmation on which characters will be back for more action along with a couple of surprising omissions as well.

Star Wars Unveils Andor Season 2 Cast

Lucasfilm shared an official press release for Season 2 of Andor, confirming the seven main cast members that will lead the next dozen episodes.

1.) Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

Once again starring and serving as an executive producer on the series, Diego Luna will be back in action for his second season as Cassian Andor in the journey toward his death in Rogue One.

After showing Andor in his early days, long before he becomes a passionate Resistance fighter, this series has its leading character fighting the Empire for his own survival. In saving his home planet of Ferrix during the funeral for his mother, Maarva, he comes face-to-face with Stellan Skarsgard Luthen and threatens to either kill him or take him in for justice.

2.) Adria Arjona - Bix Caleen

Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen will make a return in Season 2, serving once again as an arms dealer and an ally to Andor in his journey across the galaxy.

In Season 1, she had to stand up to the Empire and suffered the loss of her own love interest, Timm, eventually coming around to helping Andor after learning that Timm sold the titular hero out. Enduring torture and imprisonment, Bix found her way out of the clutches of evil and looks to continue her own story next season.

3.) Denise Gough - Dedra Meero

After being one of the core antagonists of Season 1, Season 2 will see the return of Denise Gough's Dedra Meero, a Lieutenant Supervisor with the Imperial Security Bureau who pursues Andor as her organization seeks power in the Empire.

Meero is one of the first Imperial officers to learn of the Rebellion in its early days, doing everything in her power to rise up the ranks and take out her opposition. Her ambition and drive make her a dangerous enemy to the Rebels as she chases Andor and company throughout Season 1, and she'll look to complete her mission upon her return next year.

4.) Genevieve O’Reilly - Mon Mothma

Becoming something of a Star Wars regular, Genevieve O'Reilly added her fourth appearance in the galaxy far, far away to her resume by reprising her role as Senator Mon Mothma in Season 1 of Andor. She'll continue into Season 2 after appearing in 10 of the first 12 episodes, looking to further help the Rebels in their fight against the Empire.

Mothma played a huge role in Season 1 by secretly funding the Rebels' cause against the Empire, with Season 2 potentially giving her a chance to get more deeply involved with the fight.

5.) Andy Serkis - Kino Loy

Mo-cap master Andy Serkis deepened his place in Star Wars history by playing prisoner Kino Loy in three episodes of Andor, marking his second role in the franchise after voicing Supreme Leader Snoke in the Sequel Trilogy. Getting the opportunity to use his own likeness on screen, Loy was a key part of a three-episode arc for Cassian Andor when he was imprisoned in Narkina 5.

Originally overseeing the day shift workers in his unit, which helped to build the technology for the Death Star, Loy eventually escaped with the rest of the inmates during the prison break in Episode 10. While he revealed that he couldn't swim before jumping into the ocean, his surprise confirmation for Season 2 brings plenty of anticipation to see what he'll do with his newfound freedom.

6.) Kyle Soller - Syril Karn

Kyle Soller embodied Imperial Bureau of Standards employee Syril Karn, who was also a former Imperial-era deputy inspector prior to the events of Andor. Due to an incident involving the deaths of multiple Pre-Mor employees in his search for Andor and Luthen, Karn was relieved of his duties and went back home to Coruscant to find where his journey would continue.

The antagonist would later help the ISB once again in their hunt for Andor on Ferrix, eventually rescuing Dedra Meero before the season came to an end. While he wasn't seen after this moment, he'll surely look to get revenge on Andor and company for their actions in Season 2 as he continues his rise up the ranks.

7.) Muhannad Bahair - Wilmon

Muhanned Bahair's Wilmon had appearances across five episodes of Andor Season 1, living on Ferrix and helping out Andor and his crew in their battles on his home planet.

Wilmon is best known for creating the bomb that went off in the middle of Ferrix during Maarva's funeral procession in the Season 1 finale, later escaping the area alongside Bix Caleen. And while his role in Season 2 is still a mystery, he's confirmed to reunite with Andor and Bix as the fight against the Empire rages on.

8.) Joplin Sibtain - Brasso

Six of Andor's first 12 episodes featured Joplin Sibtain's Brasso, one of Cassian and Maarva Andor's closest and most loyal friends on Ferrix throughout Season 1. He went so far as to care for Andor's mother and their droid, B2EMO, during Andor's extended absences when he was out on his journey.

Brasso even led the funeral procession for Maarva in Episode 12 of Season 1, later fleeing the planet alongside Bix and Wilmon to fight another day.

Who's Missing from Andor Season 2 Cast?

Although this official announcement confirms eight big names who were expected to return for Andor Season 2, there's one important part of Season 1 that wasn't included for a confirmed comeback - Stellan Skarsgard's Luthen Rael.

Toeing the line between good and evil all season long, Skarsgard's character served as vital support in the fight against the Empire, working with Andor as well as Forrest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera. And considering that he was seen in literally the final moments of Andor Season 1 alongside Diego Luna's leading hero, it would be quite shocking not to see him play an equally big role in Season 2.

As Disney and Lucasfilm continue their hard work on the next part of Andor's story, already trying to re-hide secrets that have come online, casting announcements will continue to be a hot topic for this series.

And with some of the show's stars teasing that Season 2 has a good chance of outdoing Season 1, fans will be anxious to find out any new information possible about what's on the way.

Season 1 of Andor is available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. Season 2 will debut sometime in 2024.