Andor Disney+ Star Teases 'Even Better' Season 2

Diego Luna, the man behind the leading character of Andor, teased that the upcoming second of the Star Wars series will be even better than the first.

While Season 1 might not have gotten the audience that series such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett did, its critical and fan reception blew both of those projects out of the water. Many have hailed Andor as being some of the best Star Wars content to date.

Production for Season 2 is already chugging along at full speed, and the talented individuals behind the scenes are hard at work on finishing the last half of the now-beloved project.

Tony Gilroy, one of the key producers and creatives behind the show, previously revealed that the second season will be “very different.” Though, he also made it clear that it’ll make the whole experience “feel really satisfying.” Now, Luna himself added to the hype.

An Even Better Season 2 for Star Wars' Andor

Star Wars

In an interview with Deadline, Andor’s leading man, Diego Luna, commented on what fans should expect when his show’s second season lands.

The actor shared that “[they’re] working really hard” to bring “an even better second season” to the world:

“This season ends with the beginning of Rogue One, and we will know what happens then. So, we’re working really hard with the same amount of rigor, and energy, and passion. And it’s lovely to be hearing so much love about the show from audiences because that keeps us fighting to do an even better second season.”

In a previous interview, producer Tony Gilroy talked about how “satisfying” he hopes the second season will be for fans:

“And I’m hoping what we’re gonna do in the second half will make the meal feel really satisfying. Because the first year is really about him becoming, and the last line of this tranche of 12 episodes will sum up where we’ve been trying to get to. And we came back a year later. It’ll be very different.”

He then shared that the next part of the story will be “about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together:”

“The next four years [of story] are not about becoming a revolutionary. They’re about learning to be a leader and how difficult it is to put the alliance together and what happens to people who are the original gangsters versus the establishment and a lot of different other issues.”

While speaking with IndieWire, Luna shared his gratitude for being at the Critics Choice Awards for Andor:

“When people talk about Star Wars as one thing, it’s too heavy... I’m here because Andor is being celebrated, and Andor happens to be a part of the Star Wars family. But it’s its own thing, you know? And that’s one of the reasons Andor has been so celebrated because it’s different. It’s its own. It’s exactly what we wanted to do. And it feels great and weird at the same time. Because we are a part of Star Wars, but we are different from anything else that Star Wars brings. And I guess I’m just very lucky to have such freedom in a show that is part of Star Wars.”

What To Anticipate for Season 2 of Andor

One big connection Andor could pull off going forward is including Grand Admiral Thrawn in the proceedings. The villain is known for hunting down rebellions and would be a perfect narrative tool for the series to utilize. After all, he’s already set to be introduced to wider audiences in this year’s Ahsoka.

With Andor now venturing into the four years before Rogue One, one would think it’d have to intersect with the characters of Rebels at one point or another. Might fans see Ahsoka Tano as her anonymous handle of Fulcrum?

Maybe the last chunk of Andor’s second season could include Hera Syndulla, potentially played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. She’s highly involved in the broader rebellion and even had a name-drop in Rogue One.

At the very least, fans should be able to expect K2SO to finally show up.

No matter what Lucasfilm and those involved plan on doing, hopefully, they’ll be able to live up to the expectations set by their phenomenal first season.

Andor Season 2 is estimated to release at some point in 2024.