New Star Wars Andor Trailer Spoils Return of Rogue One-Connected Character

When an Andor series was first announced, many fans were confused. What could a show about Cassian Andor from Rogue One be about? After all, he wasn't even the lead character of that film.

To everyone's surprise, the series has been a hit with critics, with many already hailing it as some of the best content from the franchise on Disney+.

Yet, Cassian's story is still missing one fan-favorite aspect: K-2SO. The droid was first introduced in Rogue One and voiced by Alan Tudyk—however, he has yet to show up. This isn't too surprising since it was previously confirmed by the actor himself that he wouldn't be in the series' first season.

With that said, it hasn't stopped the most recent episode from blatantly teasing the droid's eventual involvement.

K-2SO Appearance Hinted At?

Lucasfilm

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Andor.

A new trailer for Andor's seventh episode was released, which is now streaming on Disney+.

The new promo showcased the appearance of the KX-series security droid, seen within the episode arresting Andor on Niamos toward the end of the installment.

Lucasfilm

Fans will recognize this model as the same one seen as K-2SO in Rogue One.

Lucasfilm

However, it's important to note that this isn't the K-2SO fans know and love. At least, not yet it isn't.

Lucasfilm

It's been confirmed that the familiar droid won't make his proper introduction until Season 2.

The teaser can be seen below.

Fans Will Have To Wait a Little Longer for K-2SO

It's understandable to want more of Alan Tudyk's loveable, sassy droid. This tease will only make audiences want to see him sooner rather than later.

While it's been previously claimed that the season won't include the character at all, there's always the chance he could still pop up at the end of the finale. Then, he'd still live up to not playing a role in the first twelve episodes but would show up just in time for an exciting tease of what's to come.

Maybe Cassian's upcoming prison stint will be what gets his eyes on the KX-series droid in particular. He could potentially even form a fun back-and-forth with an unchanged imperial unit in prison, maybe even the same one he'll eventually go on to reprogram into K-2SO.

Andor is now streaming on Disney+.