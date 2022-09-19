Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Gets Release Update

The first season of the latest Star Wars streaming series, Andor, is very fast approaching. Arriving this week, the show stars Diego Luna as the Rebel Alliance captain and centers on how he became the man audiences met in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Of course, Season 1 of Andor is only one side of the coin. A Season 2 has indeed already been greenlit by Lucasfilm and Disney, although details on that second round of episodes remain under wraps.

The second half of Season 1 will feature a series of time jumps that occur every few episodes which will lead viewers straight into the story of Rogue One. But when exactly will Season 2 arrive on Disney+? Showrunner Tony Gilroy responded with a potential timeframe.

Andor Season 2: 2024 at the Earliest

Star Wars

Interviewing with The Wrap, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy suggested that Season 2 of the Star Wars series will likely arrive in late 2024:

“I have two more years to go. We start shooting in November on Part 2. And I don’t know if … Our past pattern was two years, but I mean, I’ll be on … We’ll shoot from November to August. And then our post[-production] last time was about a year.”

Gilroy also mentioned that he’ll be “sticking around” until his job on the series is done.

“As suspect as my involvement in the community is, by the time I’m done, I’ll have had my hands on 26 hours of ‘Star Wars’ content. I will be a player by the time we finish. This is me sticking around right now. I think that’s the headline.”

More Andor Will Be Worth the Wait

While it’s a bit of a disappointment that Andor Season 2 is still two years away, if the trailers from Season 1 are anything to go by, the second half will be more than worth the very lengthy wait.

The upcoming episodes have been received extremely favorably by critics and the show is poised to do big numbers for Disney+. Not only that, but the show’s visuals look exactly like what one would expect from a Star Wars series and then some.

Andor did not film on the video-wall virtual sets known as the Volume, seemingly much to its benefit. Fans have taken issue with the Volume previously, saying it makes shows and movies appear limited in scale and scope.

Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s Andor has not yet entered production, and the first three episodes of Season 1 arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21.