Andor Season 2 Director Talks Rogue One & Legacy Star Wars Cameos

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has shared whether any Rogue One characters will have cameos in Andor Season 2.

Andor is in the unique position of being a prequel to a prequel. The Disney+ series follows Diego Luna's Cassian Andor on his journey to become part of the Rebel Alliance, as seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which in turn leads right into the events of Star Wars - Episode IV: A New Hope).

Given its placement on the timeline, Andor Season 1 already included several legacy characters from the Star Wars universe, and there are questions of whether Season 2 will have even more.

Andor Showrunner Discusses Rogue One Cameos In Season 2

Lucasfilm

Tony Gilroy, who has served as showrunner on both seasons of Andor, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about legacy Star Wars characters possibly appearing by the end of the new Star Wars show.

The showrunner revealed that Star Wars characters are "really tricky to bring back," citing reasons like cost and actor's schedules:

"If anything, legacy characters are really tricky to bring back. They’re very, very expensive. A lot of times, their schedules don’t work out."

Gilroy then revealed that he had hoped to have more legacy characters from Rogue One appear at the end of Andor Season 2, but "we just couldn't get them because they were busy:"

"There’s probably a couple people that we wanted to have in Yavin at the end, who are in the beginning of Rogue, but we just couldn’t get them because they were busy."

Gilroy added that this was the reason they chose to recast a legacy character cameo in the show but declined to specify who.

Which Legacy Star Wars Characters Will Appear in Andor Season 2?

Andor has already featured familiar faces like Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma and Forest Whittaker's Saw Gerrera (both of whom are set to return in Andor Season 2).

With Season 2 of the Disney+ series leading right into the events of Rogue One, it makes sense to expect some characters from the beginning of that film to be around during the end of the series; in fact, Gilory has said previously these cameos are "inevitable."

Both Alan Tudyk's K-2SO and Ben Mendelsohn's Orson Krennic are expected to reprise their roles in Season 2 of Andor, although fans shouldn't bet on Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso appearing.

However, that doesn't preclude Jyn's father, Galen Erso, from making a cameo. Mads Mikkelson played the character in Rogue One, but there's been no confirmation of whether the actor will appear in Season 2 (although Mikkelsen's attendance at the Star Wars Celebration in April has sparked rumors of his return).

As for which legacy character has been recast in Andor Season 2, a popular theory among fans is that Bail Organa (played by Jimmy Smits) may be recast, as this character fits the bill.

Andor Season 2 returns on Disney+ on April 22, 2025 (see the full schedule of episodes here.)