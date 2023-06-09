Andor Season 2's Cameos Teased by Star Wars Producer

Showrunner Tony Gilroy teased even more cameos coming to Andor Season 2.

The first season of Gilroy's hit Star Wars thriller was a resounding success on Disney+, becoming one of the most celebrated projects since Disney acquired Lucasfilm back in 2012.

Following up on its hit debut, the happenings of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor is coming back for a sophomore effort that has been called "even better" than Season 1.

While the first season stood on its own for the most part from the rest of the franchise, it still featured a few Star Wars cameos here and there with the likes of Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaskerr's Saw Gerrera making appearances.

More Cameos Coming to Andor Season 2

Lucasfilm

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy hinted at some cameos set for Season 2 of his hit Disney+ series.

When asked about potential appearances of familiar faces from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (the direct film sequel to Andor), Gilroy revealed that "there are some [cameos] that are inevitable, [and] there are some that are surprising:"

“Of course. Yeah, I mean, yes. The answer is yes. And there are some that are inevitable, there are some that are surprising, there are some that we probably can’t get for various reasons… But, you kinda know who’s in the stew there. You certainly know who’s gonna be on Yavin 4. [Cassian] and Mon Mothma have a scene together in 'Rogue [One]'. So yeah… And the calendar’s inevitable, in some ways, for the people in this convention, for the people who really know this five years, there’s some big events on the calendar that we have to pay attention to. And we will.”

This comes after Alan Tudyk, who brought fan-favorite K-2SO to life in Rogue One revealed his involvement in the series before the release of Season 1, making mention that he was "going to be in the show," just not within the first season:

“I’m going to be in the show. It’s just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn’t involve K-2SO until later on... I can’t be too specific, but I can definitely say that I’m not going to be in the first season.”

Who Could Cameo in Andor Season 2?

Lucasfilm

Now knowing even more of the Rogue One cast (and potentially Star Wars characters beyond that) will be making appearances in the upcoming second season of Andor, it is time to whir the speculation machine to life and start to ponder who could show up.

Of course, K-2SO is a shoo-in to pop up, telling the story of how Diego Luna's Cassian came to befriend a reformed Empirical security droid.

Another name that has already been confirmed to appear is Moroff, a Gigoran who was a part of Saw Gerrera's militia group in Rogue One. The white-haired alien appeared in set photos for Season 2, so surely he will join in on the action, potentially bringing his leader Saw Gerera along with him.

One of the biggest characters that remain a massive question mark looming over the show is Felicity Jones' Rogue One character Jyn Erso. The actress recently told BBC "[she] won't be" making a comeback to the franchise any time soon.

And narratively that probably makes the most sense, seeing as she does not interact with Cassian until the events of the 2016 film.

Not to worry though, some Gilroy looks to have some big things planned for this second batch of episodes, with Andor actress Denise Gough having teased, in an exclusive chat with The Direct, some major crossovers coming as audiences get "into Season 2."

Andor Season 2's official release timing isn't public, but is expected sometime in 2024.