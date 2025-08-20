Alien Earth Just Confirmed Wendy's Special Xenomorph Power

In the latest episode of Alien: Earth, Wendy exhibited some strange abilities and established an unusual connection with the Xenomorph. The new Hulu series is a prequel to Ridley Scott's original Alien film. It explores life on Earth in 2120, when a deep-space research vessel crashes with several dangerous alien species onboard. Sydney Chandler's character, Wendy, is a hybrid (different from synths and cyborgs), created by the Prodigy Corporation, and the extent of her abilities is evolving as the show continues.

Wendy and the rest of Prodigy's hybrids result from children's minds being transplanted into adult synthetic bodies. Throughout the early episodes of Alien: Earth, Wendy (the first hybrid) experienced some strange glitches that seemed linked to interference. This was all but confirmed to be linked to the Xenomorphs in the newest episode of the series, which saw Wendy inexplicably drawn to the Prodigy lab where Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) was conducting experiments on the Xenomorph eggs. A teaser for Episode 4 of Alien: Earth has since shed more light on Wendy's connection to the Xenomorphs.

Wendy's New Connection to Xenomorphs Showcased In Alien Earth Episode 4 Trailer

FX/Hulu

The ending of Episode 3 left Wendy in an odd place. As Kirsh operated on the Facehugger, it screeched in pain, which seemed to impact Wendy physically, even though she was far away. The Facehugger's sounds also seemed to impact the other Xenomorph eggs stowed in the lab. The specimen's cries eventually caused Wendy to pass out cold, suggesting she somehow shared in its pain.

This is confirmed to be the case in the promotional trailer for Alien: Earth Episode 4, which opens with Wendy being questioned by scientists about what happened to her. "I woke up and I heard it. It was screaming," Wendy tells them.

Exactly how or why Wendy has this strange connection to the Xenomorphs remains to be seen. It's confirmed that Wendy was the first of Boy Kavaliar's hybrids, which could give her a special ability that the others don't have.

In prior episodes, Wendy was also shown to have a deeper connection with technology. When she watched her brother, Hermit (Alex Lawther), on the CCTV cameras as he asked to resign from his position, she was able to communicate with him through the robot stand-in. The scientists observing her then were surprised by this skill, saying she "rewrote the code somehow."

This hinted at Wendy being more deeply connected to technology as a hybrid than she was programmed for, which may also explain some of her connection to the Xenomorphs.

Why Wendy Can Hear the Xenomorphs - And Can She Communicate With Them?

Hulu/FX

The ending of Episode 3 of Alien: Earth seems to suggest that Wendy is somehow tuned into the Xenomorph language. It's long been theorized that the alien species communicates as a hive mind, likely on a frequency humans can't hear.

As Wendy seems especially attuned to technology, it could be that her hybrid mind can also hear this frequency, granting her a special ability to communicate with the Xenomorphs.

This may have been in action earlier in Episode 3, when Wendy arrived at the storage container at the crash site to rescue Hermit from the Xenomorph. The alien creature arrived at the container's entrance and would have attacked Hermit and Wendy in any other circumstance, but instead, it retreated.

This hesitance to attack was seen one time before in Episode 2, when the Xenomorph spared Morrow (Babou Ceesay), which remains unexplained. But in this case, Wendy's ability to communicate with the Xenomorphs may have been in effect, which caused it to back off.

The Alien franchise has never seen a character who could understand the Xenomorphs, so this is new territory. Wendy's special abilities could end up being key to containing the new species and protecting Earth from being overrun by the dangerous Xenomorphs.

Alien: Earth is the first TV series in the Alien franchise. It stars Chandler and Olyphant alongside Essie Davis, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay, and Samuel Blenkin. The series, created by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), debuted on Hulu and FX on August 12, and new episodes are released weekly.