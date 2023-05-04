Andor Season 2: Felicity Jones Reveals If She'll Return

Star Wars: Rogue One star Felicity Jones commented on if her character, Jyn Erso, will show up again in a future project.

Jones made her debut in 2016 as Jyn Erso, where she led what many Star Wars fans believe to be one of the best movies in the franchise to date. But, sadly, by the time the credits rolled, Jyn was dead.

However, with Andor's success, which follows Diego Luna's Rogue One character before his untimely death alongside Jyn, could the door be open for Jones to return to a galaxy far, far away?

Will Felicity Jones Return to Star Wars?

Star Wars

While on Wednesday's BBC The One Show promoting her action thriller Dead Shot, actress Felicity Jones once again commented on her possible return to the Star Wars franchise after her character's death in Rogue One.

The first possibility that likely pops into everyone's heads is for Jyn Erso to show her face in Andor's upcoming second season. Could she already be set for an appearance?

Sadly, Jones shared how "[she] won't be" in the show's sophomore run, but that she hopes her character can "make a comeback:"

"I'm afraid to say I won't be, but I still have hope for Jyn Erso at some point to make a comeback. But no, sadly I won't be."

The actress went on to say that "[she] did" enjoy playing the character, but the whole project was a "massive challenge:"

"Yeah I did. I mean, it was a massive, massive challenge, I was doing a lot of martial arts in preparation for it. I mean it's on such a huge scale, I was quite in awe of the whole thing honestly."

While Jones showed excitement for the idea of Jyn showing up again, she went on to say how once "[she's] kind of put [a character] to bed, then you're ready for the next challenge:"

"I actually wouldn't want to repeat any of [her characters]. It's so funny, once you've sort of done it and you've kind of put them to bed, then you're ready for the next challenge."

Previously, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress did concede that "there's unfinished business for Jyn:"

"I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe [laughs]. So, I feel there’s unfinished business for Jyn, for sure... I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe with which there are many it seems."

Can Jyn Erso Even Show Up in Andor?

Sadly, when it comes to Andor's second season, it would be hard to squeeze Jyn Erso in there. After all, she doesn't meet Cassian Andor until Rogue One, so there can't be any interaction prior.

Though, perhaps a story for her character could be one where she never properly crosses over with Andor himself. Maybe the final arc of Season 2 will follow the Rebels taking an interest in Jyn and her connection to Galen Erso.

At the end of the day, it could be more organic for Andor to incorporate some other familiar faces. New set photos already confirmed that Rogue One character Moroff would be making another appearance, and he'll almost certainly only be one of many.

Many fans would love to see connections outside of Rogue One as well. For example, the Empire could send in Thrawn to stop the newfound rebel activity, or Mon Mothma might need the help of a Rebel Alliance legend such as Hera.

Andor is now streaming on Disney, with Season 2 set to debut at some point later next year.