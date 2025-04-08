Andor Season 2 Confirms Exact Release Schedule On Disney+

Disney+ confirmed the exact release schedule for Andor Season 2 mere weeks before it starts its streaming run.

It has been over two years since fans last heard from Diego Luna's up-and-coming rebel, Cassian Andor, but that will change very soon.

Once again, Andor is being helmed by Rogue One filmmaker Tony Gilroy, this time covering the events of the four years leading up to his debut in Gilroy's 2016 Star Wars film.

Andor Season 2 Release Schedule Revealed

The Andor Season 2 release schedule has been confirmed ahead of its Disney+ premiere. According to a post from the official Star Wars X account, Andor Season 2 will be released three episodes at a time starting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

New episodes will then drop weekly, coming in batches of three and running through Tuesday, May 13. When everything is said and done, the season will consist of 12 episodes in total.

See the full Andor Season 2 release schedule below:

April 22, 2025 - Episodes 1-3

April 29, 2025 - Episodes 4-6

May 6, 2025 - Episodes 7-9

May 13, 2025 - Episodes 10-12

Lucasfilm or Disney+ has not disclosed a specific time for these new episode drops; however, 9 p.m. ET has become the norm for the streamer, with Andor Season 2 likely to drop in the same window.

What To Expect From Andor Season 2

Since 2022, fans have eagerly awaited Andor's return, and it is finally here.

The next chapter of this Star Wars-themed political thriller is set to be massive, as it leads its characters right into the dramatic events of Star Wars: Rogue One.

While Season 1 covered roughly a year in the life of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, Season 2 will spread things out a bit, covering four years over four distinct arcs.

These are set to be even darker than the show's first season, depicting important blood-soaked moments from Star Wars history.

One of these has already been hinted at in the show's first few trailers. Season 2 is set to include the devastating Ghorman Massacre, in which thousands of dissenting protests are shot down by the Empire and used on the Rebel side to further drive the wedge between the Empire and the people it rules over.

Also set to be introduced in this new season are a few familiar faces from elsewhere in the Star Wars canon. The biggest of these new cast members will be Alan Tudyk's K-2SO.

The wise-cracking Imperial security droid played a key role in the events of Rogue One, serving as Andor's de facto sidekick. Much has been made about K-2SO's introduction to the series in Season 2, showing how Cassian and the droid were partners in the rebellion.

K-2SO could be just the beginning, though. In 2023, series creator Tony Gilroy teased there will be "some [cameos] that are inevitable, [and] there are some that are surprising:"

"Of course. Yeah, I mean, yes. The answer is yes. And there are some that are inevitable, there are some that are surprising, there are some that we probably can’t get for various reasons… But, you kinda know who’s in the stew there. You certainly know who’s gonna be on Yavin 4. [Cassian] and Mon Mothma have a scene together in 'Rogue [One].' So yeah… And the calendar’s inevitable, in some ways, for the people in this convention, for the people who really know this five years, there’s some big events on the calendar that we have to pay attention to. And we will."

Who these other cameos could be remains to be seen, but given the time period, a few names spring to mind. These could include Bail Organa, Star Wars: Rebels crew members, Darth Vader, and many more.

The show has been revealed to include a new Jedi-hunting Inquisitor, meaning there is potential for a few force users to show up (something that did not happen once in Season 1), including some that fans may be well familiar with.