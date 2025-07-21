Eternals & Moon Knight: Kevin Feige Reveals What’s Next For Forgotten MCU Characters

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared an official update about the future of Moon Knight and Eternals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and it's exciting. After the game-changing events of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU's Phase 4 introduced more key heroes in the wider universe, such as Marc Spector (aka Moon Knight), who made his debut on Disney+ in March 2022, and a team of cosmic immortals known as Eternals, who made their presence felt on the big screen in November 2021. At the end of their respective projects, it is clear that more stories are poised to be made, but official updates about these heroes have remained slim in the news mill.

While Moon Knight and the Eternals did appear in animated form in What If...? Season 3, the live-action versions (aka the main Variants) of these characters have yet to show up again in the Multiverse Saga. In May 2025, Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater acknowledged the character's absence, noting that fans should talk to Feige about the hero's next appearance since the "ball is in their court." Meanwhile, in the same month, a report from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez claimed that the Eternals will return in the next saga. Ahead of the MCU's next crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday, Kevin Feige provided a promising update about what's next for Moon Knight and the Eternals.

Speaking with Variety, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared that characters they've introduced post-Avengers: Endgame, like Moon Knight and the Eternals, "will pop up again in some of the upcoming movies and beyond," noting that "the fun of the comics is anyone popping up anywhere:"

“I don’t know that it’s any of the specific ones you just named, but yes, that is part of the plan: Characters we’ve introduced post-‘Endgame’ will pop up again in some of the upcoming movies and beyond. The fun of the comics is anyone popping up anywhere."

While Feige is understandably vague about when these characters will appear, his latest assurance that they will return is more than enough to keep the hope alive that the stories of Moon Knight and the Eternals are far from over.

With an already-stacked lineup in Avengers: Doomsday, there could be no more room for these characters to properly take the spotlight, but there is always a chance that they could appear in Avengers: Secret Wars or the saga that will come after the Multiversal-infused stories.

Developed by Jeremy Slater for Disney+, Moon Knight follows the story of Marc Spector, a hero with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the avatar of the Moon god, Khonshu. The series stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, and F. Murray Abraham. It premiered on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals revolves around the story of immortal beings created by the Celestial Arishem, who has been secretly protecting Earth for centuries against Deviants. The Phase 4 movie has a star-studded cast led by Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, and Bryan Tyree Henry. Eternals premiered in theaters on November 5, 2021.

When Moon Knight & Eternals Might Show Up? (Theory)

Marvel

It remains to be seen if Moon Knight and the Eternals will return in the next two Avengers movies. Lauren Ridloff (who portrayed Makkari) previously said that she will "not likely" return in Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that the Eternals are likely off the board against the clash against Doctor Doom. The same goes for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, since no word has emerged about his return in the next big-screen outing of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Interestingly, the Eternals were supposed to appear in an episode of Moon Knight, with creator Jeremy Slater confirming that "3 or 4 of the Eternals" would've partaken in a "big action sequence" involving one of Khonshu's Avatars, but it was ultimately scrapped due to budget issues:

“I tried very hard to get the Eternals into the show, just because I’m buddies with Kumail Nanjiani… I want[ed] some Kingo. At one point, there was a flashback on the page that sort of showed one of Khonshu’s Avatars back in ancient Egypt, sort of dealing with Ammit being locked away, and Alexander the Great, and all of that stuff. You sort of saw this Avatar team-up with the Eternals. It was a really fun scene, but again, it was so massively expensive to recreate Ancient Egypt, to sort of bring in 3 or 4 of the Eternals to have this big action sequence."

It's possible that this team-up could happen down the line, potentially in the present day, whether in a possible Moon Knight Season 2 or an Eternals sequel.

Elsewhere, a previous report claimed that a Midnight Sons film might be in the works, with Marvel hiring a new writer to pen the script. This could serve as Moon Knight's next outing (which makes sense because he is a team member in the comics).

As for the Eternals, given its dismal performance at the box office, a sequel might be in the cards, but the team (or some members of them) could realistically show up alongside other established heroes in the future to finish their story, especially after another report stated that the MCU will further dive deep into the cosmic side of the universe in the next saga.