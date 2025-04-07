Speaking exclusively with The Direct, one Eternals star said they do not expect to return in Avengers: Doomsday and perhaps the MCU as a whole.

Released in 2021, Eternals saw a mixed reception with a negative lean. Yes, it certainly has its fans, but it did mark the MCU's first "Rotten" movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Marvel does not currently have plans for the team in the MCU's immediate future. This is despite teases for the team's future at the end of Eternals (in a post-credits scene featuring Harry Styles) and potential future plans having been in the works.

Eternals Star Does Not Expect to Return In Avengers 5

In an interview with The Direct on the red carpet for Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore at SXSW, Lauren Ridloff (Makkari) said that she does not expect to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, if even at all.

Ridloff said (via her sign language interpreter) that an Eternals return in Avengers: Doomsday is "not likely:"

The Direct: "You played Makkari in 'Eternals,' which I loved, by the way. We haven't seen that character since. So, I wanted to know if Marvel has given you any hints about when we might see [the Eternals] next. Because, after all, the next 'Avengers' film is starting up soon." Lauren Ridloff: "Not likely. I don't know, my magic eight ball is telling me 'Not likely.'"

This is a notable shift from a few years ago when Ridloff was also asked if she expected to return to the MCU and responded that she "would think so."

Will the Eternals Ever Return to the MCU?

It is important to remember that the Eternals have by no means been erased from the MCU.

In live-action, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo can be seen on movie posters in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Loki.

On top of that, Kingo was even mentioned by name in an episode of Ms. Marvel.

Of course, Captain America: Brave New World also acknowledged the giant Celestial in the Arctic Ocean, a result of the events in Eternals. In fact, that Celestial introduced Adamantium into the MCU, which comics fans know is a big deal, especially with the X-Men on the way.

As for animation, Kingo was featured in What If...? Season 3, Episode 2: "What If...? Agatha Went Hollywood." This marks the only time one of the main actors from Eternals reprised their role in another project.

Kingo also appeared as one of the variants in the show's finale, alongside a variant of Ikarus.

Additionally, Starfox — Thanos' brother played by Harry Styles in an Eternals post-credits scene — appeared in What If...? – An Immersive Story, an interactive experience available for Apple Vision Pro.

This is to say that even if no Eternals appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Eternals 2 does not happen, the Eternals continue to exist in the MCU.

