Marvel Studios Confirms Return of Eternals Hero In Next MCU Show

A major Eternals hero whom MCU fans have not seen for a while is confirmed to appear in one of the episodes of Marvel's last show in 2024, What If...?.

What If...?'s third and final season is set to have no shortage of returning characters, and its trailer has revealed some surprising inclusions.

Some of the unexpected returns include Spider-Man: Far From Home's main villain, Mysterio, and Paul Bettany's comeback as White Vision after his last appearance as the character in WandaVision. Not only that, but a historic debut for beloved X-Men character, Storm, is confirmed to happen in What If...? Season 3.

Which Eternals Character Is Set To Return in What If Season 3?

The What If...? Season 3 trailer revealed that Kingo of the Eternals will appear in the animated series' final season.

Kingo (who is portrayed on-screen by Kumail Nanjiani) shows up at the 0:32 second mark of the trailer where he can be seen in the background while Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) exclaims, "It's showtime:"

Ajak & Kingo

Another shot of Kingo happens at the 1:41 mark of the trailer where his eyes glow up in what appears to be a scene where the Eternals are linking with each other to form the Uni-Mind:

Kingo

Kumail Nanjiani will return to voice the character in the upcoming season.

This is not the first time that Kingo has been featured in a Disney+ series: a glimpse of Kumail Nanjiani's MCU hero in a movie poster was spotted in one episode of Loki Season 2.

Watch the What If...? Season 3 trailer below:

How Kingo Fits in What If Season 3

Kingo's role in What If...? Season 3 is still shrouded in secrecy, but the trailer suggests that he will appear in an episode where Arishem is heavily featured while Agatha Harkness is at the center of the story.

Agatha's ability to absorb powers spells bad news for the rest of the Eternals, and, in this particular episode, she may have managed to do it to most of the team except for Kingo which explains why he appears to be the only Eternal left standing.

Kingo may have then decided to be Agatha's servant since he is aware that he can't defeat her, especially after she consumed most of the Eternals' powers which made her a powerful cosmic being.

At some point, Kingo may have grown tired of Agatha's continued arrogance, and this could be why he decides to seek Arishem's assistance to defeat Agatha.

But what about the scene where Kingo appears to summon the Uni-mind? It is possible that he might end up finding out that other Eternals, potentially someone like Druig and Sprite, are still alive and they form the Uni-mind together as a last resort to defeat Agatha.

What If...? Season 3 will be released on Disney+ on Sunday, December 22.