Storm is returning to Marvel Animation for the second time in 2024, but this time with a new name.

X-Men '97 reintroduced audiences to Alison Sealy-Smith's Ororo Munroe aka Storm. Composer Taylor Newton Stewart revealed Storm as one of his favorite characters, describing her as "super underrated" and powerful, with moments in the show that truly allow her to shine heading into Season 2.

In another facet of Marvel Animation's projects, What If...? Season 3 is set to finalize the cartoon series. Releasing on December 22 on Disney+, a new trailer for the upcoming series teased fans with Storm appearing in the multiversal series, but this time wielding Thor's hammer Mjölnir.

Storm's New MCU Name Confirmed

Disney+

What If...? Season 3 will showcase Storm in a powerful new light, referring to her as "The Goddess of Thunder" in the official synopsis. This is the same name she used to introduce herself in the first What If...? Season 3 trailer.

The season features an impressive voice cast, with many stars reprising their iconic roles, including Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Bettany's return as White Vision, and Natasha Lyonne voicing a brand-new Marvel character.

Storm as the Goddess of Thunder is an example of the unconventional crossovers and twists made to Marvel characters in this journey across the multiverse.

In this version, it appears that Ororo Munroe would originate from Asgard, or has somehow been given the chance to possess the power of Thor. While the story remains unclear, the overpowered abilities are clear.

Storm — already an omega-level threat in X-Men lore — mixed with some of Thor's abilities is one of the most powerful characters in What If...? history.

What Will the Storm's Story Be in What If...? Season 3?

Storm calling herself the "Goddess of Thunder" marks a significant departure from her usual role as the "Mistress of the Elements."

Her Asgardian twist will position her alongside powerful female heroes, including Captain Carter and Kahhori, creating a new, MCU-centric dynamic for her character.

This version of Storm draws inspiration from Marvel Comics arcs where she briefly wielded the Asgardian weapon Stormcaster, granting her Thor-like powers.

Notably, Storm assumed the title of Goddess of Thunder in a 1990 What If...? comic storyline, which imagined the X-Men living in Asgard.

Season 3's reinterpretation aligns Storm with other Marvel legends, adding the potential for her to connect with Thor's legacy and possibly even his Asgardian lineage.

With the future of the MCU heading towards mutants, it's a wise move for Marvel Studios to begin introducing some of its characters in animation.

What If...? Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on December 22, with all eight episodes being released daily until December 29.