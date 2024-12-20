Marvel Studios Confirms When the X-Men Will Return to the MCU Next

Marvel officially confirmed when the fan-favorite X-Men will get their next on-screen appearance within the MCU.

Marvel Studios used 2024 to finally bring the MCU's first-ever X-Men-related content to both the small screen and theaters after the mutants' run at 20th Century Fox.

This venture was a huge success, as Deadpool & Wolverine shattered box office records while X-Men '97 became one of the most popular shows of the year. Now the real question is when fans will see the mutants interact with the Avengers for the first time, which is sure to be a game-changing moment.

New Marvel Studios Trailer Confirms X-Men Return to the MCU

A new trailer for Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 3 Episode 7 confirmed the X-Men's return to the MCU on December 28th!

The trailer included short teases for each episode of What If...? Season 3, complete with dialogue and sound effects from each episode.

This video highlighted Episode 7, which will bring X-Men '97's Storm to What If...? for the first time as she wields Thor's hammer and becomes the Goddess of Thunder. On top of that, fans can hear the classic theme music from X-Men '97 playing behind Storm as she unleashes her new powers.

Marvel Animation

Storm is also confirmed to return for one more appearance in Episode 8, although plot details remain a secret for the series' final entry. The character will be voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith, as she was in both X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97.

The trailer can be seen below, with Storm coming in at the 0:22 mark:

How Will Storm Be Used in What If...? Season 3?

While Episode 7 is titled "What If...The Watcher Disappeared?," viewers are well aware that What If...? will bring Storm into play with a new fitting name as she wields the powers of Thor. It will also mark a historic moment in MCU history as Storm is almost guaranteed to interact on some level with a version of the Avengers.

That same episode will also introduce a Marvel hero never seen in the comics or on screen as Natasha Lyonne brings the character Byrdie to life.

No matter how Storm is used in this episode, her team-up with the Avengers is sure to turn heads before What If...? comes to an end. She is also sure to be a key player in bringing the Watchers down as Jeffrey Wright's core character finds himself in trouble.

More than anything else, even if viewers have to wait until Episode 8, there is sure to be some kind of massive team-up shot for What If...?'s alternate universe Avengers and the Guardians of the Multiverse. Seeing Storm alongside that group will unquestionably be a moment Marvel will look to hype up as much as possible.

What If...? Season 3 will debut on Disney+ starting on Sunday, December 22.